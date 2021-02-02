You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Fountain outside Wagner Hall vandalized, OUPD investigating

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
fallen fountain

The fountain near Wagner and Price Halls was toppled some time before 6 p.m. Feb. 1.

 Blake Douglas/The Daily

Campus police are investigating after the fountain near Wagner and Price Halls was toppled Monday, fragmenting the stone structure.

The Daily first became aware of the fallen fountain around 6 p.m. Monday. Rhesa Brewster, Price College of Business director of development whose office is located in Price Hall, said she noticed a group of OU facilities management employees around the area the same afternoon.

“I walk past it every day and I was wondering (how it had fallen) myself,” Brewster said. “I was perplexed.”

On Tuesday, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith confirmed OUPD is investigating the damage as an act of vandalism. 

The damage is the second in roughly a month to be investigated as intentional vandalism, as the main entrance of Bizzell Memorial Library — minutes west of the fountain — remains boarded after a fire was set outside the doors in the early morning of Jan. 5. The fire was investigated as arson after a person of interest was identified.

“It seems like we’re taking a hit (on that area of campus), literally” Brewster said.

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the news managing editor. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter and summer news editor.

Tags

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the news managing editor. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter and summer news editor.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments