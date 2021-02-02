Fountain outside Wagner Hall vandalized, OUPD investigating

Campus police are investigating after the fountain near Wagner and Price Halls was toppled Monday, fragmenting the stone structure.
The Daily first became aware of the fallen fountain around 6 p.m. Monday. Rhesa Brewster, Price College of Business director of development whose office is located in Price Hall, said she noticed a group of OU facilities management employees around the area the same afternoon.
“I walk past it every day and I was wondering (how it had fallen) myself,” Brewster said. “I was perplexed.”
On Tuesday, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith confirmed OUPD is investigating the damage as an act of vandalism.
The damage is the second in roughly a month to be investigated as intentional vandalism, as the main entrance of Bizzell Memorial Library — minutes west of the fountain — remains boarded after a fire was set outside the doors in the early morning of Jan. 5. The fire was investigated as arson after a person of interest was identified.
“It seems like we’re taking a hit (on that area of campus), literally” Brewster said.
