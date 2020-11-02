Former Ward 2 councilmember returns to office following death of Councilmember Perry

Six weeks after Norman’s new city council members were sworn into office, Ward 2 was left without a representative.
Former Ward 2 Council member David Perry died suddenly Aug. 22 at the age of 60 from complications caused by a pre-existing heart condition. His roots ran deep in Norman for 42 years — beginning as an OU student and ending as a city representative.
A tragic end to Perry’s term left the Norman City Council with a special election and a decision: Who would replace Perry in the interim?
Current Ward 2 Council member Joe Carter said his return to his past Ward 2 council position Oct. 13 was something he could never have predicted.
In the fall of 2019, Carter attended a public ward meeting as a representative of Ward 2 with past and current councilmembers. Carter said the upcoming city council election in February 2020 was all he could think about at the time as he considered whether he should run again.
Carter said he was approached by Perry, who struck up a conversation with him about the next election. Carter defined this as the moment he felt comfortable leaving his ward in Perry’s hands.
“We had a long conversation about what was happening in Norman, the progress that had been made over the last couple of years and the work that was left to be done,” Carter said. “And it was at that point where I decided that it would be a good time to … pass the baton to David.”
Perry and Carter met over a decade ago when they ran against each other in the early 2000s. Perry won his first election against Carter and Carter beat Perry in 2018 for the Ward 2 position for Norman City Council.
Carter said City Council took a tremendous amount of energy, and his platform had achieved most of the objectives he had set out to address. He said while his enthusiasm waned toward the end of his 2018 term, Perry’s seemed to be never-ending.
Carter said the natural thing to do was to let Perry pick up the ball and start running with his campaign. In his short tenure, he said Perry worked toward the quality of life of residents by fighting to put tax increment finances in the hands of voters and working toward the completion of Norman FORWARD projects.
When Perry died, however, Carter said he was left in shock along with most Norman residents.
“I think the city of Norman was stunned, and his family was devastated, of course,” Carter said. “Those of us who had known him for decades knew we had lost a good civil servant and a good friend.”
Following his death, the Norman City Council formed a search committee to select a candidate to fill his unexpired term.
Norman City Council denied the committee’s original nomination of Sean Boyd due to a lack of consensus on the decision, allowing Carter’s hat to be thrown into the ring. He said he quickly received a call from Mayor Breea Clark asking if he would be interested in returning to the position.
After passing the baton to Perry this year, Carter said he felt like Perry passed it back.
“It just felt like all of the sudden things were coming full circle — maybe there was more to accomplish,” Carter said. “I felt, in a spiritual way, that David was behind this. It was time to pass the baton back to me, and I needed to take it. That gave me a lot of energy and focus with enthusiasm moving forward.”
Carter said Perry has always been an energy-giver who encouraged him to continue with his hard work on city council during times of contention and controversy.
“When I ended my term in June, someone at my last council meeting said that she admired my stubbornness,” Carter said. “At the time, I thought it was a funny thing to say, but then I thought back on things that happened during the two years I was on city council. … That stubbornness and that energy to fight on came from David. There wasn’t a time that I didn't run into him that he didn’t say ‘I like what you’re doing — keep the faith and keep working.’”
Carter said he considered his relationship with Perry to be an example of how steel sharpens steel. He said he was always able to coalesce into working to move things forward despite their friendly competition.
“I always felt like David could look at the other side of an issue and present compelling arguments that would make you critically think of exactly what your thoughts were on a particular issue,” Carter said. “His critical thinking and his ability to express that was a blessing to me because it helped me in my time on city council.”
Perry was a government official who had his finger on the pulse of the people, Carter said. He said Perry’s activism, involvement in grassroots movements and great ideas were all things that set him apart.
“He just had a feel for what was possible, and he consistently proved his opinion was very valuable and worthy of listening to,” Carter said. “I always had a lot of respect for David because he always had incredible ideas.”
Carter said he wants to continue championing Perry’s values and ideas while in office.
One issue Carter said Perry was extremely passionate about was the funding of the Senior Wellness Center. Perry’s wish was fulfilled Oct. 29 in a city council meeting as council members supplemented the remaining $4.8 million required for the center.
Carter also said he wanted to make all tax increment financing a vote of the people.
“(Tax increment financing) is too controversial, and there’s too much passion on either side for this to be left up to the elected officials,” Carter said. “If there's a project that's worthy of bringing that kind of financing, I think the people need to decide — no matter what the size.”
Ultimately, Carter said Perry left a lasting legacy in Norman. He said he will work diligently to fill Perry’s shoes while in office, and he hopes people will carry on his dedication and kind spirit.
“There’s a strong encouragement that David gave me while I was in city council that I think has prepared me to take on this challenge — I look forward to the opportunity,” Carter said. “I hope people remember the wonderful, gracious man that David was. He will be missed.”
