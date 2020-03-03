You are the owner of this article.
Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Oklahoma, Cleveland County

A voting sign at University Lutheran Church on Aug. 28, 2018.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Oklahoma and Cleveland County, the Associated Press has declared. 

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, Biden won the Democratic primary statewide with about 37.8 percent of votes and in Cleveland County with 34.13 percent of votes. 

In Oklahoma, Sanders was runner-up to Biden with about 24.6 percent of votes, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with about 14.5 percent and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with about 13.1 percent — with 83.42 percent of precincts reporting so far, according to the election board.

But in Cleveland County, the race between Biden and Sanders was extremely close, with Sanders receiving 32.8 percent of votes, according to the election board. Warren received 17.8 percent, and Bloomberg received 9.8 percent. 

President Donald Trump won the Republican primary in Oklahoma and Cleveland County, according to the election board. 

In Cleveland County, 72.8 percent voted for a proposition that would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirits licensees, while 27 percent voted against it, according to the election board.

