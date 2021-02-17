Former US congressman, ambassador to Mexico donates $1 million to Carl Albert Center to aid digitization of archives

OU’s Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center received a gift of $1 million from former U.S. Congressman and Ambassador to Mexico James Jones on Feb. 3.
According to a university release, this gift will work to “endow an archival web platform, digitize (Jones’) papers and other artifacts spanning a lengthy political career ... on one central platform — The James R. Jones Digital Political Archive," and it will also "fund an accompanying graduate fellowship.”
Jones’ collection consists of 407 boxes of text, photographs and audio-video mixed media, according to the release. The congressman’s gift will allow OU to pay the cost of digitization and the appropriate platforms and hire a digital asset specialist to maintain, preserve and conserver the Jones archive.
“This gift allows the center to remain a leader amongst Congressional archives,” the center’s director and curator and OU political science professor Michael Crespin said. “Having permanent funds for a web-based archival platform like Preservica will transform the way patrons can access our digitized and born-digital collections.”
The Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center is a nonpartisan institution committed to “teaching and research related to the United States Congress and, more broadly, to strengthening representative democracy through engaged and informed citizens,” according to its website. Crespin said in an interview with the Daily this gift will expand informational access to the public.
“While we always enjoy patrons coming to visit us, by putting material online, we can vastly increase the number of people who can access our collections,” Crespin said.
