You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Former US congressman, ambassador to Mexico donates $1 million to Carl Albert Center to aid digitization of archives

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
james jones

Jones is an OU graduate, Muskogee native and the former U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

 Photo from the American Council for Capital Formation website

OU’s Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center received a gift of $1 million from former U.S. Congressman and Ambassador to Mexico James Jones on Feb. 3.

According to a university release, this gift will work to “endow an archival web platform, digitize (Jones’) papers and other artifacts spanning a lengthy political career ... on one central platform — The James R. Jones Digital Political Archive," and it will also "fund an accompanying graduate fellowship.”

Jones’ collection consists of 407 boxes of text, photographs and audio-video mixed media, according to the release. The congressman’s gift will allow OU to pay the cost of digitization and the appropriate platforms and hire a digital asset specialist to maintain, preserve and conserver the Jones archive.

“This gift allows the center to remain a leader amongst Congressional archives,” the center’s director and curator and OU political science professor Michael Crespin said. “Having permanent funds for a web-based archival platform like Preservica will transform the way patrons can access our digitized and born-digital collections.”

The Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center is a nonpartisan institution committed to “teaching and research related to the United States Congress and, more broadly, to strengthening representative democracy through engaged and informed citizens,” according to its website. Crespin said in an interview with the Daily this gift will expand informational access to the public.

“While we always enjoy patrons coming to visit us, by putting material online, we can vastly increase the number of people who can access our collections,” Crespin said.

Tags

Xiao Liu is a graduate student specializing in digital media. Xiao is an international student from Changsha, China, and joined The Daily's news desk in the spring of 2021.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments