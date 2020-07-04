Former OU student's lawsuit against terminated vice president Tripp Hall settled

A former OU student who accused former Vice President for University Development Tripp Hall of sexual assault and battery has accepted a financial settlement.
As first reported by The Oklahoman, Levi Hilliard asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss his civil lawsuit against Hall and the OU Board of Regents.
The lawsuit — which was filed May 31, 2019, in Cleveland County District Court — alleges that Hall committed "multiple instances of sexual assault and battery against (Hilliard's) person" in 2017 and 2018. The lawsuit also alleges that Hall inflicted emotional distress intentionally on Hilliard, adding that "intentional, egregious and outrageous conduct against (Hilliard) caused prolonged and severe emotional distress that continues to the present."
Hilliard alleged in the lawsuit that Hall had touched him inappropriately multiple times in the University Club, where Hilliard worked at the time as a bartender and server. Hall also allegedly forcibly kissed Hilliard on the neck behind the bar at the Sam Noble Museum on Feb. 17, 2018, according to the lawsuit.
Hall denied that he sexually assaulted Hilliard at any time, according to the Oklahoman. Hall was demoted from his position as vice president for university development when former OU President James Gallogly took office in July 2018, and was later terminated in a round of layoffs in November 2018.
In the lawsuit, Hilliard sought “relief in excess of $75,000” in actual, compensatory and punitive damages.
According to a 2019 Oklahoman report, Hilliard also filed a notice of tort claim against the university, seeking $350,000 over the "negligent supervision" of Hall and other negligence.
Details of the settlement were unclear, The Oklahoman reported, but according to records, OU has apparently not paid anything.
According to the Oklahoman, Hilliard’s attorney, Rand Eddy, said Friday the case has been settled “to the mutual satisfaction of both parties.” Hall’s attorney, Clark Brewster, said Friday the case has been resolved.
As of 12:32 p.m. Saturday, July 4, The Daily has been unable to contact either Eddy or Brewster for further comment.
Another case against Hall is still pending in the Cleveland County District Court, as OU student Andrew Wisdom filed a lawsuit against Hall in January 2020.
As first reported by NonDoc, Wisdom and Hall met in an honors reading group in fall 2017, and their relationship grew to one of a “personal nature,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Hall manipulated Wisdom under “the guise of mentorship and friendship.”
Wisdom’s allegations are part of an ongoing investigation from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to NonDoc, and the OSBI received access in September 2019 to email communications between Hall and Wisdom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.