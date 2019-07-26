You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Former OU SGA president Daniel Pae receives Rising Star Award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Daniel Pae (copy)

Former OU SGA president and current state House Rep. Daniel Pae. 

 via Danielpae.com

Two years after graduating from OU, Oklahoma Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, is receiving an award for professional achievements and dedication to the Asian Pacific American community.

The first-term lawmaker and former OU Student Government Association president was awarded the 2019 Rising Star Award on Thursday evening by the International Leadership Foundation at the foundation’s awards gala in Washington, D.C, according to a press release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Pae represents District 62 in the House. 

“The mission of ILF is incredibly important to me,” Pae said in the release. “I’m humbled they chose to recognize the progress I’ve made while serving my fellow Lawtonians in House District 62 since being elected. In the years to come, I hope that there are even more young leaders from the APA community who seek careers in public service.”

Pae originally announced his plan to run for a position in the state legislature in Sept. 2017, the year he graduated from OU. As SGA president at OU, Pae was integral to passing legislation and creating programs at OU such as the food pantry, dead week reform and bike share program, as The Daily reported in September 2017.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments