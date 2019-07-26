Former OU SGA president Daniel Pae receives Rising Star Award

Two years after graduating from OU, Oklahoma Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, is receiving an award for professional achievements and dedication to the Asian Pacific American community.
The first-term lawmaker and former OU Student Government Association president was awarded the 2019 Rising Star Award on Thursday evening by the International Leadership Foundation at the foundation’s awards gala in Washington, D.C, according to a press release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Pae represents District 62 in the House.
“The mission of ILF is incredibly important to me,” Pae said in the release. “I’m humbled they chose to recognize the progress I’ve made while serving my fellow Lawtonians in House District 62 since being elected. In the years to come, I hope that there are even more young leaders from the APA community who seek careers in public service.”
Pae originally announced his plan to run for a position in the state legislature in Sept. 2017, the year he graduated from OU. As SGA president at OU, Pae was integral to passing legislation and creating programs at OU such as the food pantry, dead week reform and bike share program, as The Daily reported in September 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.