Former OU professor receives lifetime achievement award for work in child maltreatment

Barbara Bonner

Barbara Bonner, a former OU professor, received a lifetime achievement award for her work in preventing childhood abuse and neglect.

 Photo courtesy of OU Health Sciences Center

A former OU professor has received a lifetime achievement award for her work to prevent childhood abuse and neglect.

The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children (APSAC) recognized Barbara Bonner with a Lifetime Achievement Award for “outstanding contributions to the field of child maltreatment” according to the press release. The recently retired Bonner’s research has impacted abuse monitoring and oversight on an international level and led to public health efforts to prevent child deaths.

In addition to her status as a tenured professor with the Department of Pediatrics at the OU College of Medicine, Bonner also served as director of the Center on Child Abuse and Neglect, an organization she founded, according to the press release.

"Dr. Bonner dedicated her career to the prevention of child abuse and neglect and founded our Center on Child Abuse and Neglect at the OU College of Medicine,” said Morris Gessouroun, Department of Pediatrics chairman. “Her partnerships with state, national and international agencies have led to critical policy changes for the betterment of children and families.”

This is not the first time Bonner has received official praise. She is also a recipient of the APSAC’s Outstanding Service Award and the Ronald C. Laney Distinguished Service Award, and her lifetime accomplishments were, according to the press release, celebrated in a state proclamation issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Bonner also developed OU's Interdisciplinary Training Program on Child Abuse and Neglect, a two-semester graduate program aimed toward educating professionals in disciplines such as medicine, psychology and law on treating and preventing childhood abuse and neglect. It is the only training program in the U.S. of its kind.

“She will be long remembered at OU for her pioneering work, her undying advocacy for children, her mentoring and guidance of faculty, staff and learners, her great sense of humor, her compassion and her humility,” Gessouroun said.

