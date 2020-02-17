Former OU American Organ Institute employees to stay in Norman, continue organ maintenance through new business

When OU first announced its intent to close the American Organ Institute in June 2019, several of Norman’s local churches were left concerned for the future of their instruments.
The efforts of two former AOI employees, who were let go after the university began to shrink the program, have helped ensure that local congregations can avoid the expenses of hiring organ technicians from outside of Norman.
John Riester, former AOI shop director, and Nathan Rau, former AOI service manager, collaborated to open a new pipe organ workshop in Norman — the Red River Pipe Organ Company.
“We knew in August that we needed to secure new employment, but wanted to stay in Norman and continue our personal partnerships with familiar clients and instruments, if possible,” Riester and Rau wrote in a September 2019 Facebook post. “The result was a collaboration in Red River Pipe Organ, a private organ service company based out of Norman.”
The Daily reached out to Red River Pipe Organ Company, but the organization declined to comment.
Pastor Joseph Summerville of Norman’s University Lutheran Church said he was relieved to hear Riester would remain in Norman, adding that Riester’s familiarity with his congregation’s instrument and proximity to the church would help save thousands of dollars.
“I’m really glad that (Riester) has started Red River Organ, and if we have any trouble that’s who we’ll turn to,” Summerville said. “If we were to go to anybody else, we would have to fly them in from out of state and put them up somewhere to stay — not only is it inconvenient, it gets really expensive, from hundreds to thousands of dollars.”
The average cost for hourly maintenance on pipe organs ranges from $85 to $125 per hour, according to the Associated Pipe Organ Builders of America website. Olivia Burke, organist at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Norman, said maintenance projects typically last throughout the morning or afternoon they are started.
Pastor David Nehrenz of Trinity Lutheran Church also praised Riester and Rau’s expertise and decision to stay local. In 2018, the two helped rebuild and install Trinity Lutheran’s pipe organ — the oldest pipe organ in Oklahoma, Nehrenz said, originally built in 1909.
“(Riester) is just an outstanding technician,” Nehrenz said. “I would run around holding up signs to support him in his business … I can think of at least seven churches that are glad to know (Riester) is remaining here.”
The impact of having a local and familiar technician is especially important for instruments as intricate as pipe organs, Burke said.
“A big part of it is that no two instruments are going to be the same — it's not just having basic knowledge of how an organ works, but technicians knowing that particular instrument,” Burke said. “You kind of build a relationship with your technician, and they come to know the in’s and out’s of the instrument.”
Matt Parsons, the vice president of the American Institute of Organ Builders and project manager of Parsons Pipe Organ Builders in New York, said Riester’s added background and experience building organs is another reason for local churches to celebrate his decision to stay.
“Before the Industrial Revolution, (the pipe organ) was the most complicated machine on the planet, and it takes many, many years to become an expert,” Parsons said. “There are literally thousands of moving parts, all adjusted to the nearest millimeter … and an unqualified technician with no experience will go in and do more damage to the instrument.”
OU announced that plans to close the AOI have not been affected by student protests and other demonstrations, with the closure and elimination of the pipe organ workshop scheduled for the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Although unable to continue teaching classes, Rau and Riester wrote that they are eager to continue serving Norman’s churches through regular maintenance contracts, tunings and other services.
“We will miss teaching and working with students,” Rau and Riester wrote in the September Facebook post, “but are excited to do work we’re passionate about in a place we are fortunate to call home.”
