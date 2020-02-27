Former assistant director of African American Student Life calls students 'heroes' in statement for holding Evans Hall sit-in

Former OU Assistant Director of African American Student Life Lauren Whiteman put out a statement on Twitter to black students at OU, calling the students “heroes” for holding the Evans Hall sit-in.
Whiteman spoke at the Big XII Conference on Black Student Government last weekend, and in her statement, said she “never imagined” that students would have to organize so fast.
“But here you are,” Whiteman said in the statement. “Planning and mobilizing, taking risks and making sacrifices, all with hopes of creating a better reality for people that look like you on campus. My thoughts, prayers, and support are with you all as you engage in sit ins, meetings, negotiations, and hunger strikes.”
In the statement, Whiteman offered students a few things to remember, including that treating black students “with basic levels of dignity and respect isn’t rocket science,” students’ frustrations are valid and reasonable and it’s not the students’ jobs to fix racism and to take care of themselves.
“Remember that they have a history of trying to ‘meeting’ students to death to make them tired and more likely to give up,” Whiteman said in the statement. “In this situation, and in the days that follow after its resolution, you are not required to take a meeting just because they request one. After everything you have put on the line, it’s okay to make them work around your well-being.”
Whiteman’s statement comes in response to OU’s Black Emergency Response Team’s ongoing sit-in at Evans Hall after two professors in the last two weeks used racial slurs in class.
Peter Gade, director of graduate studies for the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication and Gaylord Family endowed chair, compared use of the n-word to use of the phrase “OK, boomer” in a journalism capstone class on Feb. 11.On Tuesday, OU history professor Kathleen Brosnan read the n-word multiple times from a historical document.
Whiteman said in the statement that she is “no stranger” to experiencing racism at OU, and that the issue is systemic and has been unaddressed for decades.
“You all are heroes,” Whiteman said in the statement. “Exactly the ones that we’ve been waiting for. And until it’s said and done, remember that if you can’t rest, neither should they. If you don’t feel peace, neither should they.”
