Flood Avenue and Kansas Street intersection closed for construction

The intersection of Flood Avenue and Kansas Street will be closed for part of the day Wednesday due to construction.
The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as workers are installing new signal poles, according to a City of Norman press release.
This work is in preparation of a new, planned sidewalk along Flood Avenue, according to the Monday release.
There will be detour signs in place throughout the closure.
