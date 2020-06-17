You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Flood Avenue and Kansas Street intersection closed for construction

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Flood Avenue

Stop light at 1300 N. Flood Ave. in Norman March 24, 2014.

 Tony Ragle, Photo Chief

The intersection of Flood Avenue and Kansas Street will be closed for part of the day Wednesday due to construction.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as workers are installing new signal poles, according to a City of Norman press release.

This work is in preparation of a new, planned sidewalk along Flood Avenue, according to the Monday release.

There will be detour signs in place throughout the closure.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments