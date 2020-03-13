You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

First presumptive positive case of coronavirus announced in Oklahoma County

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Oklahoma public health officials announced the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in an Oklahoma County resident, the fourth case of the coronavirus disease in the state.

According to a media advisory from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the individual is a woman in her 60s who recently traveled to Florida, and she is in isolation at home. The number of confirmed cases does not include players for the Utah Jazz.

Public health officials have commenced a contact investigation and officials noted the presumptive case is unrelated to other COVID -19 cases in Oklahoma, according to the advisory.

The advisory stated that materials necessary to complete COVID-19 tests have been "limited in Oklahoma." The Oklahoma State Department of Health recently received 500 additional testing kits that will allow for slightly wider testing parameters, according to the advisory, and additional testing kits ordered from the CDC will depend on national supply.

"It is important to prioritize testing for individuals who meet CDC guidelines for testing," the advisory stated. "We’ve improved our partnerships with health care providers to broaden screening for more aggressive identification for those who qualify for testing; individuals who have symptoms and exposure to a positive case or travel to areas of geographic spread, including domestic travel."

According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.

Illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, according to the WHO. But it can cause serious illness — about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.

Updates on the coronavirus can be found here.

 

Tags

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments