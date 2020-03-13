First presumptive positive case of coronavirus announced in Oklahoma County

Oklahoma public health officials announced the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in an Oklahoma County resident, the fourth case of the coronavirus disease in the state.
According to a media advisory from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the individual is a woman in her 60s who recently traveled to Florida, and she is in isolation at home. The number of confirmed cases does not include players for the Utah Jazz.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has tonight announced the first COVID-19 presumptive positive test result for a resident of the OKC metro. The individual recently traveled to Florida and the case is not related to previous Oklahoma cases.— Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) March 14, 2020
Public health officials have commenced a contact investigation and officials noted the presumptive case is unrelated to other COVID -19 cases in Oklahoma, according to the advisory.
The advisory stated that materials necessary to complete COVID-19 tests have been "limited in Oklahoma." The Oklahoma State Department of Health recently received 500 additional testing kits that will allow for slightly wider testing parameters, according to the advisory, and additional testing kits ordered from the CDC will depend on national supply.
"It is important to prioritize testing for individuals who meet CDC guidelines for testing," the advisory stated. "We’ve improved our partnerships with health care providers to broaden screening for more aggressive identification for those who qualify for testing; individuals who have symptoms and exposure to a positive case or travel to areas of geographic spread, including domestic travel."
According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.
Illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, according to the WHO. But it can cause serious illness — about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.
Updates on the coronavirus can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.