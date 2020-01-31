Fake valet steals car from woman at OU Medical Center before husband's surgery

A woman whose car was stolen by a fake valet at the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City said she ignored the signs because she was more concerned with her husband's surgery, KOCO 5 reported.

On Tuesday, the victim, who only wanted to be identified as Marilyn, told police she pulled up to the front of the hospital to get her husband checked in for surgery, according to the report. When she gave a man the keys to her black 2005 Kia Sorento to valet park, according to the article, the accused man was posing as a valet and waiting for the right opportunity.

Her concern for her husband’s surgery caused her to ignore the fact that she didn’t have her car’s keychain, which had her house and storage keys attached, according to the article. The man was wearing a brown jacket, which Marilyn said in the article was abnormal.

"He put on a jacket, but it wasn't a normal red jacket like most of them wear," said Marilyn in the article. 

Marilyn said the person posing as a valet had given her the wrong end of the ticket, but she did not notice until later, according to the article. The man told her where he was going to park her car, and that was the last time she saw it.

"OU Medicine is actively working with the patient and family and the OU Police Department on an unfortunate incident where an individual impersonated a valet worker," OU Medical Center said in the article. "We are committed to ensuring the family does not have disruption in their personal transportation while this case is investigated and resolved.”

