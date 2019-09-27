You are the owner of this article.
Faculty, staff senates release joint statement urging 'decisive steps' following blackface incident

  • Updated
Faculty Senate Meeting (copy)

Senate Chair Joshua Nelson deliberates with the Faculty Senate on priorities for the upcoming year on Sept. 9. 

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

The faculty and staff senates released a joint statement today condemning racism and urging the community to take “decisive steps” in the future.

The senates agreed the alleged incident is a “painful reminder” of the work that is still needed on campus and within the OU community, according to the statement.

“We support (Harroz's) condemnation of racism, and the staff and faculty senates of the University of Oklahoma are unified in our commitment to working with students, staff, faculty and administrators to disrupt and dismantle racism on campus,” the statement said.

The statement detailed steps suggested to all staff, faculty and administrators that it was sent to, including reading the university’s institutional goals and strategic plan for diversity and inclusion, learning more about the #WeAre campaign and attending the Diversity Ally Workshops on “Unlearning.”

“Making our OU community a leader among universities in our support of a diverse, equitable and inclusive community requires the active participation and engagement of all faculty and staff members,” the statement said. “We urge each member of our community to take decisive steps.”

