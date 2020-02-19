Faculty Senate chair releases statement following professor's use of racial slur

The chair of the Faculty Senate released a statement today after a Gaylord professor compared a racial slur to the phrase “OK, boomer” in his journalism capstone class last week.
According to the statement written by the Faculty Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, the incident was was “abhorrent and incongruent with our values and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice.”
The senate’s committee on diversity, equity and inclusion, in collaboration with the senate’s executive committee, is working to draft a resolution to explain their position and “provide recommendations for a productive way forward for the faculty and the university,” according to the statement.
“We assert that the use of racist language in the classroom creates a harmful environment for our students, and we strongly stand against this behavior,” the statement read.
The resolutions for future actions will be considered at the Faculty Senate meeting on March 9.
Faculty Senate Chair Joshua Nelson said in an email to The Daily that once the Faculty Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee drafts the resolution, it will be forwarded to the Faculty Senate Executive Comittee for further input. Then, it will go to the full Faculty Senate for discussion, which will include topics about academic freedom and responsibility.
“In the course of deliberation across this arc, our members will undoubtedly be mindful of both academic freedom and academic responsibility,” Nelson said in the email. “The OU Board of Regents policy at section 2.1.2—Academic Freedom and Responsibility, derived from a foundational series of statements issued by the American Association of University Professors, offers valuable information and guidance germane to this discussion.”
This story was updated at 4:08 p.m. to reflect that the Faculty Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee wrote the statement and not the Faculty Senate Chair Joshua Nelson and to add in new information from Nelson.
A diversity, equity, and inclusion committee? Evidently, this committee forgot to show tolerance for the opinions of the professor now being condemned. It is all so drearily familiar. Where, you may ask, have we seen this before? During Mao's cultural revolution, when those with "impure" views were publically criticized, and sent to re-education camps. Virtue signaling appears to be alive and well, in university communities. A note of caution, however. Today's virtue has a habit of becoming tomorrow's vice, and those who righteously condemn today, may find themselves
cast out tomorrow. In the good book, it recommends that we "... judge not, lest we be judged." Advice for the faculty committee to consider, perhaps?
