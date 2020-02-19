You are the owner of this article.
Faculty Senate chair releases statement following professor's use of racial slur

Faculty Senate Meeting (copy)

Chair Joshua Nelson deliberates with the Faculty Senate on priorities for the upcoming year. 

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

The chair of the Faculty Senate released a statement today after a Gaylord professor compared a racial slur to the phrase “OK, boomer” in his journalism capstone class last week.

According to the statement written by the Faculty Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, the incident was was “abhorrent and incongruent with our values and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice.”

The senate’s committee on diversity, equity and inclusion, in collaboration with the senate’s executive committee, is working to draft a resolution to explain their position and “provide recommendations for a productive way forward for the faculty and the university,” according to the statement. 

“We assert that the use of racist language in the classroom creates a harmful environment for our students, and we strongly stand against this behavior,” the statement read. 

The resolutions for future actions will be considered at the Faculty Senate meeting on March 9.

Faculty Senate Chair Joshua Nelson said in an email to The Daily that once the Faculty Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee drafts the resolution, it will be forwarded to the Faculty Senate Executive Comittee for further input. Then, it will go to the full Faculty Senate for discussion, which will include topics about academic freedom and responsibility. 

“In the course of deliberation across this arc, our members will undoubtedly be mindful of both academic freedom and academic responsibility,” Nelson said in the email. “The OU Board of Regents policy at section 2.1.2—Academic Freedom and Responsibility, derived from a foundational series of statements issued by the American Association of University Professors, offers valuable information and guidance germane to this discussion.”

This story was updated at 4:08 p.m. to reflect that the Faculty Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee wrote the statement and not the Faculty Senate Chair Joshua Nelson and to add in new information from Nelson. 

