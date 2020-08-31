Faces of OU International graduate student raises awareness about current challenges faced by international students

An OU international graduate student is launching an awareness campaign on the challenges international students face while attending U.S. schools.
Vy Luong, a Gaylord College graduate assistant from Vietnam and one of the Faces of OU International 2020, a pageant meant to showcase OU’s diversity, is producing a mini-documentary series as well as a social media campaign as part of her “OU Breaking Barriers” platform. Luong is overseeing this platform as a requirement of being one of the 2020 pageant winners.
Luong said after explaining international student issues over and over, she wants to find a way to make more people learn about and understand these issues.
When Luong was a sophomore at the University of Central Oklahoma, she wrote a story for UCO’s student paper, The Vista, about an international student who was working off-campus without a work visa — which is illegal for international students and could cause them to lose their student visa — so she could afford school costs.
“When I talked to my advisor about that story, he (said) ‘Wow, I didn’t know about that,” Luong said. “And I talked to a couple other friends and they (said the same thing). … I want to get the information out there so they can know.”
The series, which Luong said she hopes will start running mid-September on social media, will consist of 1-2 minute episodes, each with a different focus. Luong said a main priority is to focus on how international students have been affected by COVID-19, with many facing uncertainty as immigration policy changes are discussed.
“We can’t just come home and then come back the next semester,” Luong said in a press release. “It’s not only financial problems, but also concerns over whether visa statuses will change and other issues that many Americans may not be aware of.”
Each year, the winners of the Faces of OU International — recently changed from Mister and Miss OU International by the International Advisory Committee — run a campaign of their choice. Luong decided to enter the pageant despite being a shy person to try to better herself and the OU international community.
Luong, who is expected to graduate in May before pursuing her doctoral degree at OU, said she hopes to continue overseeing the campaign even past her tenure as a Face of OU International.
“Not only is this an issue that I’m passionate about, this is an incredibly important issue that is often overlooked and continually needs to be stressed at campuses across the United States now and going forward,” Luong said in the release.
Any international student interested in sharing their experience can do so by contacting Luong at vluong1@ou.edu, or through this anonymous form.
