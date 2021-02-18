You are the owner of this article.
Extreme weather causes low water pressure throughout Norman

Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan 1.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

Extreme winter weather has impacted the City of Norman’s water treatment plant, resulting in low water pressure citywide, according to a Feb. 18 tweet from Mayor Breea Clark.  

City crews are working to repair the impacted components and restore water services “as quickly as possible,” according to the tweet. Water continues to be supplied from the city’s well field and water towers. 

Clark wrote in a Twitter thread that although a complete water shut-off “is not anticipated at this time,” she encourages residents to “use water sparingly” and “discontinue the dripping of faucets until further notice.”   

“Instead (of dripping faucets), open cabinets and use space heaters near pipes,” Clark said in the thread. “Residents are also asked to avoid using high water use appliances or fixtures such as dishwashers, washing machines, etc. until normal water service has resumed.”  

She also wrote in the thread that residents can reduce the impacts of lower water pressure by taking shorter showers, turning off the water while brushing teeth, turning off sprinklers and promptly repairing household leaks. 

City line maintenance crews are also working to address frozen water lines throughout Norman, according to the city’s website. The website said residents should insulate their exterior pipes, leave cabinets under sinks open and determine where their water shut-off valves are in case of a burst pipe.

In the event water supplies will not turn off and cause flooding, the website said to call the City of Norman Line Maintenance Division. Line Maintenance crews can be reached by (405) 329-0703 and are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Police dispatchers are available after hours and on weekends at 405-321-1600. 

Norman’s city manager Darrel Pyle said in an email the city’s budget has so far only seen impacts from street crews and utility line maintenance crews working overtime 24-7 with 12-hour shifts. He said both crews will be busy through the weekend keeping water and sewer systems operational and streets open as the thawing process begins. 

“The City of Norman has a great skilled workforce with experience responding to such weather emergencies,” Pyle said in an email. “We are blessed by the employees who work tirelessly to keep services available.” 

