Experts, vegans discuss how to increase environmental sustainability through food consumption

A fluffy brown skunk bounded through the living room, chasing a boisterous, pink piglet squealing with glee. On the front porch, a curious turkey peered through the screen door while the cows in the pasture behind her mooed to the setting sun.
At Oliver and Friends Farm Animal Sanctuary in Luther, Oklahoma, Jennie Hays takes care of these animals and more — from chickens, ducks and parrots to horses, llamas and goats. Most of the animals, Hays said, have been rescued from farms.
Hays and her family rescue mostly livestock animals in order to save them from being processed into food. The mission, Hays said, is kept alive by her love for animals, but also a strong desire to reduce her environmental impact.
Hays and her family chose to live an all-vegan life in order to lessen their impact on the environment.
Hays and others, including an OU student from Veg Club, an OU water researcher and an OSU soil researcher weighed in on why they think sustainable practices are important and how they incorporate affordable and sustainable food practices into their lives, whether through plant-based diets or sustainable animal agriculture.
Meat, milk and methane
Researchers attribute about one-sixth of recent global warming to methane emissions. According to the report, over the course of 20 years, one ton of methane has a global warming potential 84 to 87 times higher than carbon dioxide.
According to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency, animal agriculture produces 36 percent of the country’s methane emissions — more than any other contributor. The main sources of methane production are from gas released by animal digestion, and manure storage and management.
Due to animal agriculture’s high impact on air and water quality, some vegans like Hays decided to lessen their environmental footprint through their diet.
Hays said the environmental impact of animal agriculture is one of the main reasons her family decided to eat an entirely plant-based diet. She quoted a study from researchers at Oxford University to make her point.
“Cutting meat and dairy products from your diet could reduce an individual’s carbon footprint from food by up to 73 percent,” Hays said. “That’s huge.”
In addition to air pollution, animal waste presents another environmental issue: water pollution.
To handle livestock waste, most farmers use a waste lagoon and field-spray system. Farm animal waste is dumped into lagoons and farmers use the liquid manure to spray their crops, a process which keeps the lagoons from overflowing.
Robert Nairn, an OU environmental science professor and associate director of OU’s WaTER Center, said ecological concerns arise when farmers over-spray their fields from waste lagoons. He said on many occasions, farmers end up with more wastewater than is needed to fertilize crops.
“The application rates — although regulated — appropriate for any given crop are often exceeded,” Nairn said. “In those cases, we end up with both runoff from the surface into water body streams, creeks, rivers and lakes, as well as … the potential for some of those materials to leak into shallow aquifers into groundwater.”
A study published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine found spill from waste lagoons and crop spraying washes into creeks and rivers, where it can contribute to harmful algae blooms and kill aquatic life. The runoff can contaminate water with parasites, viruses, hormones, pharmaceuticals and antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can be harmful to humans.
Waste lagoons are also at risk for flooding caused by excessive rainwater. Nairn said in agricultural communities across the Atlantic coast — especially in North Carolina — and in the Midwest, rainwater flooding has caused waste lagoons to overflow, spilling into rivers, creeks and the ocean.
According to a report from the EPA, excess nitrogen and phosphorus from animal waste can travel thousands of miles to coastal areas, creating massive dead zones — aquatic areas with little to no oxygen in the water due to pollution, and often uninhabitable for marine plant and animal life. Over 100,000 miles of rivers and streams, nearly 2.5 million acres of lakes, reservoirs and ponds, and over 800 square miles of bays and estuaries in the U.S. have poor water quality due to nitrogen and phosphorus pollution.
When these waste lagoons overflow, they can have devastating impacts on the surrounding ecosystems, Nairn said.
“It’s going to kill the stream,” Nairn said. “It will result in almost an immediate loss of not only physical habitat, but the chemical and biological habitat within the stream ecosystem.”
Vegan on a budget
Alexandra Atchison, co-president of OU’s Veg Club and chemistry sophomore, said there’s an important aspect to sustainable eating and food production that’s often ignored — affordability.
“Whenever I look at the sustainability of something, I think, ‘Is it sustainable for the entire world’s population to live and eat this way?'” Atchison said. “If it’s not sustainable for you financially, then it’s not sustainable. You shouldn’t make yourself go bankrupt in order to be the perfect epitome of sustainability.”
To stay within budget, Atchison said she recommends phasing in small changes, such as making one meal a week without meat or eating smaller meat portions.
“It’s about doing the best you can within your own budget,” Atchison said.
Hays said she feeds her family for less money now as a vegan than she did when she bought meat and dairy products. When asked about cheap pantry staples for her family, Hays said she regularly buys dried beans, oats, rice and legumes, and avoids processed meat or cheese substitutes.
“I feed my family of three on literally a quarter of what we used to spend before we went vegan,” Hays said. “I think the things that get expensive are the trendy items, like if you’re wanting to replace every meat meal with a vegan meat replacement, but that’s completely unnecessary. Veganism itself is absolutely not expensive.”
Hays said for dairy alternatives, she makes her own oat milk by soaking oats in water and pressing them. Hays also makes her own cashew milk, which she uses for vegan cheeses.
“The best way to do dairy alternatives on a budget is to make your own,” Hays said.
Hays said she’s been able to find plant-based alternatives at many fast-food restaurants as well, including Burger King, Carl’s Jr., and Taco Bell. Hays also said many Asian restaurants tend to have tofu or all-vegetable options.
“It’s never been easier to be vegan — anywhere in the world, but especially in Oklahoma,” Hays said. “Every single day, we have another option (for plant-based food), another place to go.”
Hays said when her family first decided to use an all plant-based diet, the first thing her husband asked was, “Well, what are we going to eat?”
“There was a time when we first went vegan that I was like, ‘Well, I guess we can have french fries or alcohol, right?’” Hays said. “But now, it’s super, super easy. There are vegan food options everywhere you go.”
Hays said her family has to be cautious to avoid foods with milk powder or gelatin, but there are many foods that Hays labels “accidentally vegan,” — foods not specifically marketed as vegan, but have all-vegan ingredients. Hays said Ritz Crackers, Oreos, Skittles, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids and even A1 steak sauce have all plant-based ingredients.
“You just have to be really careful when you look at the labels on food,” Hays said. “Sometimes things that you’d never think use animal products do. Even paper towels use gelatin.”
Atchison said while changing her diet wasn’t easy initially, she was persuaded to switch to a vegan diet after researching the effects of animal agriculture on the environment.
“What really made me believe (in a plant-based diet) was this idea that I could be reducing the carbon footprint and the strain that I put on this earth,” Atchison said. “I’m existing as a thoughtful consumer, and it has a lot more effects than on just the environment.”
Overall, Atchison said, buying plant-based food makes her feel “powerful.” She said by avoiding animal products, she’s voting with her dollar.
“It’s not about what one person can do, it’s about the effect I can have when I influence other people not to buy (animal products),” Atchison said. “Whenever I make a vegan dinner for my friends, and they eat it instead of going and getting a burger, I feel in a way that I am taking little bits of power from these companies in the meat industry. And that makes me feel powerful.”
Sustainable agriculture
For those not interested in transitioning to an all-plant-based diet but want to explore eating sustainably, there may be another option: sustainable agriculture.
According to Jason Warren, a soil and water conservation specialist at Oklahoma State University, sustainable agriculture is “a movement toward improved environmental stewardship while maintaining profitability and economic equity.”
Warren researches how to best practice crop and animal agriculture with the least impact on the environment. He said farmers can help to keep their soil’s phosphorus and nitrate levels low by responsible crop rotation, moderate tillage and rotating legumes throughout their crops.
Warren said organic farming used to be considered the “gold standard” in farming because it didn’t release chemicals into the environment, like what happens with pesticides, herbicides and chemical-based fertilizers. But 20 years after organic farming became popular, Warren said there’s one major oversight in organic farming: soil erosion.
With organic farming, Warren said, crops have to be weeded by hand. That kind of labor works down the soil around the plant and also costs farmers more money in labor. Over time, soil erosion can contribute to increased sediment deposits in surrounding waterways.
Warren said that one of the major problems with everyone switching to an all-plant-based diet would be the vast amounts of land, once used for grazing, that would then go unused. When prairie grassland goes unused, Warren said, that creates a prime environment for wildfires.
“Once you have no (grazing animals) and you have no ranchers, then you have an accumulation of biomass out there on that landscape that will light on fire and burn half of Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Colorado on an annual basis,” Warren said.
Warren recommended that people who want to lower their environmental footprint and continue to consume animal products purchase food directly from local farmers. That way, consumers can talk to the farmer about whether they use sustainable farming practices, as well as avoid pollution that can result from transporting commercial meats long distances.
Warren said especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, purchasing food from local farmers and ranchers is an important way to support the local community.
“From that individual farmer’s perspective, you're allowing the person to make more revenue per unit of land that they own and resources that they have at their disposal, because it's coming directly from them,” Warren said.
Even as a vegan, Atchison said she agrees buying local meat is one helpful step toward eating sustainably.
“I’m a weird vegan in that I don’t believe nobody should ever eat meat,” Atchison said. “When you’re buying local meat, you’re supporting the local economy. And that’s also what sustainability is.”
Ultimately, Atchison said, it’s all about making the effort and spreading change — no matter how small it may seem.
“If we all just start by changing one thing about our consumption habits, we can all make some kind of a difference,” Atchison said. “You don’t have to be perfect. We don’t need perfection. Just do the best you can.”
