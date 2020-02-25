'Everybody was really shocked': OU students explain context when professor read racial slur in class

Editor’s note: This story includes information from two students in the class who wished to remain anonymous. Their identities are known to The Daily. One source quoted in the story, Francisco Gutierrez, is an employee on The Daily’s copy desk.
Multiple students in the OU history class where a professor used a racial slur yesterday while reading from a historical document have confirmed the context and details of the situation.
The professor who teaches the course was identified as Kathleen Brosnan, according to two OU students who were in the class — professional writing freshman Francisco Gutierrez and a student who has asked to remain anonymous.
Brosnan is a Paul and Doris Eaton Travis Chair of Modern History and associate professor of history, according to her resume, and has since sent an apology email to the class. The Daily contacted Brosnan by phone shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday and by email at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, but had not received comment as of 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Gutierrez and the student said the course is HIST-1493, a general education U.S. history course called United States, 1865 to present, according to ClassNav. The class meets on Monday and Wednesday from 12:30-1:20 p.m.
According to ClassNav, it is the only class Brosnan is teaching during the spring 2020 semester, and it has about 216 students.
During the class, Brosnan was discussing why the U.S. Senate did not want the country to join the League of Nations at the end of World War I, according to multiple students. To emphasize the depth of racism during the 1920s, Brosnan read a quote from former U.S. Senator James Reed, which used the n-word multiple times to describe other countries. Brosnan prefaced using the slur by explaining that the words were not her own and consisted of sensitive material.
“I don't remember the exact quote, but the sentiment was that a U.S. senator said that he didn't want ‘n-words’ from various African countries to have ‘a seat at the table’ with the ‘mighty United States of America,’” said Devon Alcorn, a senior electrical engineering student who was in the class.
According to students, Brosnan used the slur two or three times in its entirety.
“Before I saw any reaction, it was almost like the air went cold just because everybody was really shocked, and I was, personally, extremely shocked,” Gutierrez said.
While a few students noticed others leave the room, the class carried on as normal.
“I didn't notice anybody say anything — class seemed to continue completely normally afterwards,” Alcorn said. “The room might've quieted for a second when the professor said it, I honestly don't remember clear enough to tell, but I was sitting in the back row, and I didn't see any notable reactions.”
Gutierrez and other students said they did not expect Brosnan to use the slur.
“Before yesterday's incident, I definitely wouldn't have expected that from her,” Gutierrez said. “She didn't ever seem as that kind of person, and she never made any comments about race aside from like, factual history.”
Beth Wallis contributed to this report.
