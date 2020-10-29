Evelyn Mary Aswad becomes 10th OU Law faculty member currently appointed to American Law Institute

An OU Law professor was recently elected to a position in The American Law Institute for her expertise and the voice she will bring to the work of the institute.
According to an OU press release, Evelyn Mary Aswad, a professor of Law and the Herman G. Kaiser Chair in International Law at OU, was one of 36 new members elected to the American Law Institute.
The American Law Institute is the “leading independent organization in the United States” that takes steps to “clarify, modernize and otherwise improve the law,” according to the release.
“Professor Aswad’s continued scholarly excellence in the field of human rights makes her a natural candidate for selection,” interim OU Law Dean Katheleen Guzman said in the release. “Her leadership and many years of expertise will prove invaluable to the work of the institute.”
Aswad has written many articles that involve social media companies, content moderation and universal human rights standards, according to the release. She also teaches a Human Rights Practicum and a course on international business and human rights.
Before Aswad joined the OU Law faculty in 2013, she served as a career lawyer at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., from 1999–2013 and most recently as the director of the human rights law office.
Aswad joins the nine other OU Law faculty members currently appointed to the American Law Institute. She was also selected as a member of Facebook’s Oversight Board in May.
