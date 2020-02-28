You are the owner of this article.
Evans Hall sit-in: Interim OU President Joseph Harroz working from Health Sciences Center on third day of sit-in, Provost Kyle Harper on campus

Harper and Harroz

OU Provost Kyle Harper and interim OU President Joseph Harroz during an interview in Evans Hall on Jan. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU Provost Kyle Harper is working on the Norman campus today, and interim OU President Joseph Harroz is working from his office at the Health Sciences Center, according to an OU spokesperson.

OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in an email that Harroz is working on the HSC strategic plan, but that he was in regular communication with his “Norman executive team,” and would be “available if necessary.” 

“Administrators who have been working with student leaders will continue throughout the day,” Keith said in the email. 

For live updates from Evans Hall, click here.

