Espresso expansion: OU to open new Starbucks location in Oklahoma Memorial Union

An expanded Starbucks location will open in the current ThinkTank space as soon as fall 2020 and offer more than 50 seats for patrons.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith told The Daily in an email that the new location will offer an expanded drink menu and keep students in mind. The space is currently occupied by the collaborative learning space, the ThinkTank, and before that housed OU’s IT store prior to its closure in 2018.
“(The new Starbucks) will offer more than 50 seats, arranged for both individual and group seating, to allow for a comfortable, collaborative space,” Keith said in the email.
Construction will begin at the conclusion of the spring semester, Keith said in the email, and is scheduled to be completed by the start of the fall 2020 semester.
“The current Starbucks location will not be affected by the construction and will remain open until the new location opens,” Keith said in the email.
George Stoia contributed to this report.
