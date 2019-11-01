Environmental group to hold climate justice sit-in at Oklahoma Memorial Union

A Norman environmental organization is planning a sit-in to protest for climate justice in Oklahoma.
Sunrise Norman, a group formed in September that strives to change environmental policy in Oklahoma, will hold a sit-in at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Oklahoma Memorial Union, said Sunrise Norman member Helen Sanders.
“We hope that this protest, and the ones that follow, will amplify the voices of environmentally passionate members of the Norman community and will show that we do not support what is happening in our state,” Sanders said in an email.
Sanders said in the email that the group’s platform is important in Oklahoma because of the state’s “involvement in the oil and gas industry (Oklahoma is 6th highest in the country).” The group hopes to make policymakers aware of their platform by holding the sit-in in the union, Sanders said in the email — which is one of the university’s busiest places.
"We also want our demands to be met and, would like to see steps taken to enact environmental sustainability in our state, in Norman, and on the OU campus."
The group is also planning a strike on Nov. 7 and is tentatively planning on taking part in the national strike on Dec. 6, Sanders said in the email.
