Emerald Greens apartment fire damages 16 units in building, no injuries reported

Norman Fire Department (copy)

A fire truck from the Norman Fire Department on College Avenue near campus Oct. 31, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A fire damaged all 16 units in an Emerald Greens apartment building Thursday evening.

Norman Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Wilson said the call for the fire came in at 6:22 p.m. and took about four hours to put out by around 50 firefighters. The department still had units on scene this morning “working hotspots and doing salvage operations.”

“We were evacuating people whenever we arrived on scene,” Wilson said. “Then the apartments to the north, the next building over, we had to go through and evacuate those folks. They were covered up in smoke for several hours with the breeze blowing, they were covered up.”

The department has investigators working on determining what the cause of the fire was, Wilson said, but it’s still too early to tell. There were no injuries reported in the fire, but the second floor of the building sustained fire damage and the first floor had water damage. 

