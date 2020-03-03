Elizabeth Warren is from here. But can she win here?

Elizabeth Warren has been on the brink before.
At rallies, she often talks about pivotal moments in her life – watching her mother struggle to put on a dress for a job at Sears, after her father suffered a heart attack and was unable to work. She talks about her time waitressing part-time in Houston to fund her attendance at a local commuter college.
She does not talk about losing — she talks about fighting.
Now, Warren faces a new reality: Going in to Super Tuesday, she has not won a single state — and has less than a third of the pledged delegates former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg garnered before he dropped out March 1. A strong Super Tuesday showing for the senator could change that — especially in Oklahoma, the state where she grew up.
With two degrees, a background as a professor at institutions like Harvard and a loyal base in her home state of Massachusetts, the senator has often been branded as a ‘liberal elite’ candidate within the party. But Warren wasn’t born to a wealthy, old-money East-Coast family — she grew up an ‘Okie,’ she says, spending her childhood just a few minutes from current Norman-favorite Tarahumara's Mexican Cantina on Porter Avenue.
In December, Warren visited Oklahoma for the first time during her campaign, returning to her alma mater at Northwest Classen High School. She attended the Oklahoma City school after moving there when she was 11 — previously living in Norman with her parents and three older brothers on West Haddock Street, according to a biography on Warren.
Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert attended Warren’s December rally and was Warren’s first Oklahoma endorsement, according to a press release from Warren’s campaign. Blumert met Warren at the rally, and said she’s supported Warren since seeing her “grill leaders of banks, CEOs of banks (and) leaders of different federal agencies.”
“She just had no fear. She was a fighter,” Blumert said. “I was very impressed by how intelligent she was. And she used her intelligence to get to the point and ask people really tough questions.”
Although she’s from the area, Warren will have to compete against an electorate that voted heavily for Sanders in 2016 — beating eventual nominee Hillary Clinton by more than 10 points. Warren said in February her “on-the-ground,” grassroots operation in the state is what she thinks will keep her competitive.
“We’re building it out because I believe this is not only how we win elections, I believe this is how we repair our democracy,” Warren said. “We want to have a democracy where rich people and everyone else all have the same voice. And that’s the kind of grassroots movement I’m building, so that we can make that work in Oklahoma, we can make it work in Iowa and we can make it work all across (the country).”
Warren first broke into the political scene with discussions on economics, specifically her expertise in financial protection for working class families, after years teaching public school, attending law school and serving as a law professor for over 30 years, according to her biography. Warren never taught or attended an Oklahoma university, instead graduating from the University of Houston and later earning her law degree from Rutgers.
After teaching extensively in bankruptcy and financial issues, she began to participate in debates and received publicity for her authored papers, eventually taking an advising position in 1995 under the Clinton administration that began her ingratiation with politics.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid later chose Warren to serve as chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel, which supervised 2008’s $700 billion finance bailout, and in 2010 Warren established the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under former President Barack Obama — a government agency aimed at helping consumers to identify schemes in financial planning, according to her website biography.
Rich Cordray, former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, attended Warren’s caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 4. Cordray is from Ohio, and said he considers Warren’s Midwestern roots as a bonus for her candidacy.
“I believe in her, I think she's a tremendous person, tremendous woman, tremendous leader and she’ll make a great president,” Cordray said. “I think (Warren being from Oklahoma) has to do with why she's plain-spoken, and she understands and appreciates the struggles people go through — working class, middle class people, to live their lives.”
Although she was elected to serve as Massachusetts’ first female senator in 2012, Warren has lately called attention to her Oklahoma roots on the campaign trail — often asking crowds if any other ‘Okies’ are in the audience.
In 2018, however, she released a controversial video of her walking the streets of Norman, describing her Native American identity through DNA test results, which has since been deleted.
Warren met with tribal leaders during her December visit according to the Associated Press, but did not offer a “new apology” for the incident.
“I think it could still be an issue with voters, especially voters who are Native themselves. But I think she has done her best to build good relationships with the tribal community,” Blumert said. “(Warren’s campaign) wanted to be respectful, and make it a private meeting. And I really respect her for coming here and seeking them out and wanting to listen to them.”
Although she went through her formative years in the state, the ‘Okie’ persona Warren often tries to connect to may be more distant after years representing Massachusetts in the Senate.
Blumert said that though Oklahoma has many who are “big fans of Trump,” as one of the reddest states in the country, she believes Warren has an opportunity to garner support among independents and Republicans due to her middle-class roots in the state.
“I think she does (still represent Oklahoma),” Blumert said. “When I was campaigning for county commissioner, I knocked on thousands of doors of people who, we didn't agree on things, but they just wanted someone to listen to them and hear their life experiences and get some validation.
“And I think (Warren) does a very good job at that.”
