Elizabeth Warren drops from presidential race after failing to win key states

Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race Thursday after Super Tuesday saw her fail to win either Oklahoma, her childhood home, or Massachusetts, where she serves as senator.
When Warren exited, she had 65 delegates and was far behind both Joe Biden, who has 627 delegates currently, and Bernie Sanders, who has 551.
In Oklahoma, where she spent her grew up and attended high school, Warren received 13.4 percent of votes, behind Biden, Sanders and Michael Bloomberg.
According to an email from the Warren campaign, she called her staff to thank them for supporting her by knocking on over 22 million doors, in addition to making 20 million phone calls and sending over 42 million texts to voters.
“I know how hard all of you have worked,” Warren said in the phone call with her campaign staff, according to the email. “I know how you disrupted your lives to be part of this. I know you have families and loved ones you could have spent more time with. You missed them and they missed you. And I know you have sacrificed to be here.”
