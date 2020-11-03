You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Election 2020: Stephanie Bice defeats Kendra Horn in CD5 election

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Horn/Bice

Kendra Horn (left) and Stephanie Bice (right) are competing for Oklahoma House District 5 in the 2020 general election.

 Kendra Horn photo by Kathryn Stacy. Stephanie Bice photo from her campaign website.

Oklahoma Sen. Stephanie Bice (R-OKC) has defeated Democrat incumbent Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5) to reclaim Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District for the Republican party after Horn’s upset victory over Steve Russell in 2018.

With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Bice garnered 156,146 votes to Horn’s 144,377, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

With the victory, Bice has filled the single Democratic seat in Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation, which was flipped with Russell’s 2018 defeat. During her time in the Oklahoma State Senate, Bice represented Senate District 22 and was the chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as a leader in the reformation of Oklahoma’s alcohol laws, like State Question 792.

Bice is a pro-life Second Amendment supporter according to her campaign website, which can be viewed here.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments