Election 2020: Stephanie Bice defeats Kendra Horn in CD5 election

Oklahoma Sen. Stephanie Bice (R-OKC) has defeated Democrat incumbent Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5) to reclaim Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District for the Republican party after Horn’s upset victory over Steve Russell in 2018.
With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Bice garnered 156,146 votes to Horn’s 144,377, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
With the victory, Bice has filled the single Democratic seat in Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation, which was flipped with Russell’s 2018 defeat. During her time in the Oklahoma State Senate, Bice represented Senate District 22 and was the chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as a leader in the reformation of Oklahoma’s alcohol laws, like State Question 792.
Bice is a pro-life Second Amendment supporter according to her campaign website, which can be viewed here.
