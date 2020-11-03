Election 2020: State Questions 805, 814 fail to pass, per AP

Oklahomans voted not to pass State Questions 805 and 814, per the Associated Press.
The Oklahoma State Election Board website reads 61.01 percent of Oklahoma voters voted no on State Question 805, which would have reformed criminal sentencing. The ballot measure garnered 842,358 no votes and 538,357 yes votes, as of 9:42 p.m.
If passed, SQ 805 would have prevented those previously convicted of non-violent crimes from facing sentence enhancements for future crimes, according to Ballotpedia.
The election website also reads 58.82 percent of Oklahomans voted no on State Question 814, which offered one option for state Medicaid funding. The ballot measure received 819,231 no votes and 573,623 yes votes, as of 9:57 p.m.
