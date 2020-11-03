Election 2020: Rob Standridge wins reelection to Oklahoma State Senate District 15

Incumbent Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman) has successfully defended his seat in the Oklahoma State Senate, defeating Democrat challenger Alex Scott to secure another term in the state legislature.
As of 9:10 p.m. with 29 of 31 precints reporting, Standridge had gathered 22,911 votes to Scott's 15,012 according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
With the victory, Standridge will continue to represent Senate District 15, a seat he originally won in 2012. Standridge now enters his fourth and final term in the Oklahoma Senate, where he will be term limited in 2024.
Standridge — who graduated from OU with a pharmacy degree in 1993 — said the top issue facing Oklahoma this election cycle is health care, particularly as the state prepares to find funding for its expanded Medicaid system after the passage of State Question 802 on June 30. Standridge also passed Right to Try in Oklahoma, allowing qualified patients with severe diagnoses access to treatments prior to full FDA approval.
