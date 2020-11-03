You are the owner of this article.
Election 2020: President Donald Trump takes Oklahoma in general election, per AP call

President Donald Trump

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at his rally at the Cox Business Center Feb. 26, 2016. 

 Siandhara Bonnet

President Donald Trump is projected to secure Oklahoma's electoral votes in the presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

As of 7:11 p.m., Trump has a sizable lead on his Democratic opponent, former Delaware Senator and former Vice President Joe Biden, in the historically red state. Trump garnered 57,593 votes to Biden's 30,507 statewide, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Oklahoma was among the earliest states to be called by the Associated Press on election night, with the state now having voted Republican in the presidential election in each election since 1964. 

