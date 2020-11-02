Election 2020: Oklahoma, Cleveland County, Norman results, highlights, ballot info

Happy election day! For info on how or where to vote, check out our voting guide. Polls close at 7 p.m.
RESULTS
- Oklahomans have voted not to pass State Questions 805 and 814, per the Associated Press.
- Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) is projected to beat Abby Broyles and other challengers to retain his U.S. Senate seat, according to the Associated Press.
- President Donald Trump is projected to take Oklahoma in the general election, according to the Associated Press.
- Rep. Merleyn Bell has won reelection to Oklahoma House District 45, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
- With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the race for Oklahoma House District 46 is separated by less than 100 votes, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, with incumbent Rep. Jacob Rosecrants holding a slim lead.
- Incumbent Rep. Tom Cole (OK-4) is projected to be reelected, per the Associated Press.
- Incumbent Sen. Rob Standridge will win reelection to Oklahoma Senate District 15, holding a wide lead on Democrat challenger Alex Scott with 29 of 31 precincts reporting.
- Polls close at 7 p.m., and election officials said that they intend to have unofficial results following the election, even if it means working into the next morning, according to The New York Times.
- According to Oklahoma Absentee Voting Statistics provided by the state election board, as of 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3, 47,158 mail and absentee in-person votes have been cast in Cleveland County.
- There were 32,690 votes cast by mail and 14,468 cast absentee in-person. Of those 47,158 total votes, 20,062 were cast by registered Republican voters, 20,158 were cast by registered Democrat voters, 6,679 were cast by registered independent voters, and 259 were cast by registered Libertarian voters.
On the ballot: Local, statewide, and overall result
- Local
- Senate District 15: Republican incumbent Rob Standridge seeks to defend the seat he has held since 2012 from Democrat challenger and former Norman City Councilmember Alex Scott.
- House District 45: This state house race features two candidates, incumbent Democrat Rep. Merleyn Bell (D-Norman), and her opponent, Republican newcomer Phillip Hillian.
- House District 46: This district’s 2020 election features two former public school teachers both vocal on bringing a unique voice to the capitol — Democratic candidate and incumbent Jacob Rosencrants (D-Norman) and his Republican challenger, Nancy Sangirardi.
-Statewide
- Two state questions will appear on the general election ballot Tuesday — SQ 805, which would impact criminal sentencing, and SQ 814, which offers an option for state Medicaid funding.
- Senate: One of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs in the general election, as long-tenured Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) faces a field of challengers led by Democrat candidate Abby Broyles.
- House: Incumbent Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5) and Oklahoma State Senator for District 22 Stephanie Bice (R-OKC) are running for Oklahoma’s House District 5.
