Election 2020: Merleyn Bell wins reelection to Oklahoma House District 45

Merelyn Bell and Phillip Hillian

Candidates for the representative of Oklahoma House District 45. Incumbent and Democratic candidate Merelyn Bell (left) and Republican candidate Phillip Hillian (right).

 Photos provided

Incumbent House District 45 Rep. Merleyn Bell (D-Norman) has secured her reelection to the Norman area seat, earning a second term in office after defeating Republican challenger and political newcomer Phillip Hillian.

As of 8:44 p.m. with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Bell managed to win 9,831 votes compared to Hillian’s 9,207 votes, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

Bell — a Norman native and OU graduate with a degree in geography — will now enter her second term in the state legislature after originally being encouraged to run for office by U.S. Congresswoman Kendra Horn. In an Oct. 30 article from The Daily, Bell said she has learned to put aside political partisanship to push forward changes for the state, where she said she has prioritized veterans' well-being and public education initiatives.

Bell sent The Daily a statement on her win.

"I am grateful to the people of east Norman for their vote of confidence and continued faith in my ability to represent their best interests at the state Capitol," the statement read.

This article will be updated as results become official.

