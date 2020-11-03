You are the owner of this article.
Election 2020: Jacob Rosecrants wins reelection to House District 46

Jacob Rosecrants

Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman) of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. 

 Photo provided by the Oklahoma State Legislature

House District 46 incumbent Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman) has won reelection to another term representing the Norman area district.

As of 8:37 p.m. and with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Rosecrants secured 10,318 votes to 10,239 for his Sangirardi, a Republican political newcomer and former educator, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Rosecrants is a former teacher for Oklahoma City Public Schools, who said his time as an educator inspired him to enter state politics. The first Democrat to represent the district since 1995, Rosecrants took office in a 2017 special election after then-incumbent Scott Martin resigned to head the Norman Chamber of Commerce.

This article will be updated as election results become official.

