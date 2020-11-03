You are the owner of this article.
Election 2020: AP calls reelection of U.S. Rep. Tom Cole

Tom Cole

Rep. Tom Cole speaks at a town hall meeting Aug. 19 at the National Weather Center.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Incumbent U.S. Congressman Tom Cole (R-OK) of Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District won his race against Democratic challenger Mary Brannon and Libertarian challenger Bob White.

As of 9:06 p.m., with 93.71 percent of precincts reporting, Cole had 67 percent of the vote to Brannon’s 29.58 percent and White’s 3.42 percent. 

The Associated Press called the race for Cole at 8:37 p.m.

