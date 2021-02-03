Early voting for Norman municipal elections to begin Feb. 4

Early in-person absentee voting will begin Thursday for the Feb. 9 Norman municipal elections, where five city council seats are up for vote.
In-person voting will be held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Feb. 4 and 5 . On election day, polling locations will be based on voters’ registration and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The fairgrounds will also house in-person absentee voting for council elections for Moore and Oklahoma City, as well as the special election for Purcell on Tuesday.
Secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board Bryant Rains said voter turnout is expected to be higher than past years due to the number of candidates running for Ward 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7 city council seats. A full list of candidates can be found on the City of Norman website.
Rains also encouraged Norman residents to vote.
“Just like the old adage, every vote counts and you know every election is important,” Rains said. “When you're voting on your city council, they're going to make decisions for where you live and work every day. So, they're just as important as any other election.”
