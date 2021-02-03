You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Early voting for Norman municipal elections to begin Feb. 4

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Voting booths

Empty voting booths for the 2020 United States Presidential election on Nov. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Early in-person absentee voting will begin Thursday for the Feb. 9 Norman municipal elections, where five city council seats are up for vote.

In-person voting will be held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Feb. 4 and 5 . On election day, polling locations will be based on voters’ registration and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The fairgrounds will also house in-person absentee voting for council elections for Moore and Oklahoma City, as well as the special election for Purcell on Tuesday.

Secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board Bryant Rains said voter turnout is expected to be higher than past years due to the number of candidates running for Ward 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7 city council seats. A full list of candidates can be found on the City of Norman website

Rains also encouraged Norman residents to vote.

“Just like the old adage, every vote counts and you know every election is important,” Rains said. “When you're voting on your city council, they're going to make decisions for where you live and work every day. So, they're just as important as any other election.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments