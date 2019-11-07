You are the owner of this article.
Director of Facilities Management no longer employed by OU

  • Updated
Evans Hall (copy)

Evans Hall Oct. 31.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The director of OU’s Facilities Management is no longer employed at the university.

Brian Ellis, who was named director of OU Facilities Management in 2010, was no longer listed on the OU website as of Monday, and an attempt to reach his OU email Wednesday initiated an automatic reply that said he was no longer employed by the university.

A university spokesperson told The Daily in an email that Ellis is no longer employed by the university but did not offer further comment since the university does not comment on personnel issues.

When asked whether an interim director will be selected or what the plan may be to select the next director of facilities management, the spokesperson said in an email that at this time, questions regarding facilities management should be directed to the following facilities management officials:

  • Bess Jackson – Assistant Director, Business Operations and Interim Landscape Manager
  • Kyle McGehee – Assistant Director, Projects
  • Mike Mckee – Assistant Director, Housing Maintenance
  • Matt Rom – Associate Director, Facilities (Custodial, Environmental Systems, Technical Trades, Refuse and Recycling)

The spokesperson also said in an email that department reports are currently going directly to Eric Conrad, vice president of operations.

The Daily attempted to reach Ellis by phone Wednesday but had not received a response as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

 

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

