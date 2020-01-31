Dildo on display: Sex toy placed on OU Seed Sower statue

A dildo was attached to OU’s Seed Sower statue Friday.
It is unclear what time it was attached to the statue, but The Daily became aware of the object at 3 p.m. Friday.
In the past, unknown members of the OU community have placed items in the Seed Sower’s bag on occasions related to athletic events. In 2018, when OU went to the Orange Bowl, oranges were seen in the Seed Sower’s bag and in 2019 when OU went to the Peach Bowl peach cups were placed in his bag.
The statue is an iconic symbol of the university, and can be seen on the university’s official seal. The statue is a monument to OU’s first president, David Ross Boyd.
An OU spokesperson told The Daily on Friday the OU Police Department has been made aware and OU Facilities Management will soon work to remove the object.
