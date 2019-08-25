Developers update OU app for optimized student use

The company responsible for the University of Oklahoma mobile app has launched an update that improves the campus map, bus schedules and weather forecast, in addition to adding new features like a QR scanner and a page for tutoring services.
Ready Education updated the OU mobile app earlier this month after beginning work in fall 2018. This new update comes with new features, improvements on old features and a new layout.
The campus map now features 3D renderings of buildings, “including insights into key buildings like the Memorial Union and Bizzell Library,” and the forecast includes live radar from Kevin Kloesel, university meteorologist and director of Oklahoma Climatological Survey. The bus schedule now features live stops and more schedules outside of the campus transit.
The need for this update came out of a merger between two companies, DubLabs and OOHLALA. The company they became, Ready Education, required every university in the program to move to a new interface. The update was officially launched Aug. 12, almost a year after the start of its work.
IT specialist Robert Kelly Jr. said the goal of the update is to create a faster and more responsive app for students to use.
“We hope that students find value in the Campus Service, Events and Clubs tiles in the app to become more involved in student life,” Kelly said.
