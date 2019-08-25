You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Developers update OU app for optimized student use

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU mobile app

The OU mobile app has been updated to include new features.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The company responsible for the University of Oklahoma mobile app has launched an update that improves the campus map, bus schedules and weather forecast, in addition to adding new features like a QR scanner and a page for tutoring services.

Ready Education updated the OU mobile app earlier this month after beginning work in fall 2018. This new update comes with new features, improvements on old features and a new layout. 

The campus map now features 3D renderings of buildings, “including insights into key buildings like the Memorial Union and Bizzell Library,” and the forecast includes live radar from Kevin Kloesel, university meteorologist and director of Oklahoma Climatological Survey. The bus schedule now features live stops and more schedules outside of the campus transit.

The need for this update came out of a merger between two companies, DubLabs and OOHLALA. The company they became, Ready Education, required every university in the program to move to a new interface. The update was officially launched Aug. 12, almost a year after the start of its work.

IT specialist Robert Kelly Jr. said the goal of the update is to create a faster and more responsive app for students to use. 

“We hope that students find value in the Campus Service, Events and Clubs tiles in the app to become more involved in student life,” Kelly said.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments