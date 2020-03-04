Descendants of Dred Scott, Roger Taney speak at OU College of Law

Five generations after the Dred Scott decision in the Supreme Court affirmed slavery as the law of the land, descendants of the Scott family and Chief Justice Roger Taney came together to speak about reconciliation and forgiveness at the OU College of Law.
In 1857, Justice Taney wrote the majority ruling in an infamous court case, declaring that black people like Dred and Harriet Scott could never be citizens. Now, Lynne Jackson, the great-great-granddaughter of Dred Scott, and Charlie Taney, the great-great-grandnephew of Justice Taney, have reconciled their ancestral conflict and are working together to soothe racial tensions.
Taney said his family has had a slow process of reconciliation over Justice Taney's legacy. He said he had always seen himself as a racially aware liberal, but it wasn't until 2016 when he was forced to confront his history.
It was during that year his daughter, Kate Taney Billingham, wrote a one-act play where two men, descendants of Taney and Scott, met at a coffee shop to discuss their heritage.
Taney said he then decided to reach out to Jackson, and asked her if she could help him lead a discussion after the play's premiere.
She replied, "I've been waiting for this call for years."
"Reconciliation has three phases," said Taney, reflecting on their first meeting. "The first step is that the party that's caused the harm, that's injured another party, has to do two things. First they have to admit to it, to say, 'Yup, we did that.' And then they have to go to the other party, and they have to ask for forgiveness. And then the party that's been injured has to have the mercy to forgive them."
Since their reconciliation, Taney and Jackson have worked closely through the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, which Jackson founded. At the event, both encouraged people to prioritize personal, individual connections alongside political solutions, saying that even something as simple as inviting acquaintances of another race over for dinner can have major positive consequences.
Taney and Jackson hope that their personal stories of reconciliation can encourage others to form partnerships and work against racism in America.
"So if we're gonna fix things, we gotta own up to it, we gotta face it, we can't run away from it, we gotta own it, and then we gotta say, 'OK, now what are we gonna do about it?'" Taney said.
