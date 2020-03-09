You are the owner of this article.
Demonstrators on South Oval protest violence against women

  • Updated
  • 0
Protest

Demonstrators sit on the South Oval with signs on March 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A group of demonstrators on the South Oval are holding signs bringing awareness to violence against women in a silent protest. 

The demonstration is in association with the international activist group Ni Una Menos, which protests gender-based violence. 

Protest

According to a flyer the demonstrators shared, the protest will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and end with a round table discussion on feminism and intersectionality. Another flyer said male-identifying individuals who wished to support the protest should tell other women about the event, and share information about the event on social media, among other things. 

Demonstrator

A demonstrator sits on the South Oval with a sign on March 9.

Though the protest was planned before the incident, the demonstration comes after OU sent out an alert Sunday that an individual had reported a rape that occurred on Friday morning in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. 

