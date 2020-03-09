Demonstrators on South Oval protest violence against women

A group of demonstrators on the South Oval are holding signs bringing awareness to violence against women in a silent protest.
The demonstration is in association with the international activist group Ni Una Menos, which protests gender-based violence.
According to a flyer the demonstrators shared, the protest will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and end with a round table discussion on feminism and intersectionality. Another flyer said male-identifying individuals who wished to support the protest should tell other women about the event, and share information about the event on social media, among other things.
Though the protest was planned before the incident, the demonstration comes after OU sent out an alert Sunday that an individual had reported a rape that occurred on Friday morning in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
