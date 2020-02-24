Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to hold campaign rally in Oklahoma City ahead of Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit Oklahoma City the day before the Oklahoma Democratic primary.
The event will be held on Monday, March 2 and is free and open to the public. The doors will open at 11:45 a.m., but the location of the event is yet to be determined, according to the campaign website.
Buttigieg is also scheduled to hold a campaign event in Dallas on Sunday, March 1.
Buttigieg is the most recent of the stream of candidates visiting Oklahoma before the primary.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar held an event in Oklahoma City Feb. 23. Previously, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders visited Norman in September, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren visited Oklahoma City in December and Mike Bloomberg visited Tulsa in January.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who have since dropped out of the 2020 Democratic race, each held campaign events in Norman in the fall.
