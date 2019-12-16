Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall meeting in Oklahoma City

Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall meeting in Oklahoma City Dec. 22.
Warren will host the meeting at Northwest Classen High School, according to an email sent out by the Warren campaign. This was first reported by Carmen Forman of The Oklahoman.
Warren, who was born in Oklahoma City and lived in Norman for much of her childhood, is currently one of 15 candidates contending for the 2020 Democratic nomination.
Warren will be the fourth Democratic candidate to visit the area this year, following former candidate Beto O’Rourke as well as current candidates Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders — all three of whom visited Norman this fall.
Doors for the town hall meeting will open at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22, and the event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
