Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to visit Norman

  • Updated
Bernie Sanders (copy)

Sen. Bernie Sanders delivers a speech in Cox Convention Center Feb. 28, 2016. 

 Julia Harth/The Daily

Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a rally in Norman next week.

The rally will take place at 3 p.m. at Reaves Park on Sunday, according to an email from the campaign. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and the event is free but an RSVP is encouraged.

This will be Sanders’ first visit to Oklahoma during the 2020 campaign, according to the email. Two other presidential candidates – former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker – have also visited OU, and Norman Mayor Breea Clark has discussed more candidates possibly visiting as she attended the Democratic presidential debate in Houston.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

