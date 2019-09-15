Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to visit Norman

Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a rally in Norman next week.
The rally will take place at 3 p.m. at Reaves Park on Sunday, according to an email from the campaign. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and the event is free but an RSVP is encouraged.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Norman next Sunday. pic.twitter.com/sC7DhO0Qvv— Storme Jones (@StormeJones) September 15, 2019
This will be Sanders’ first visit to Oklahoma during the 2020 campaign, according to the email. Two other presidential candidates – former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker – have also visited OU, and Norman Mayor Breea Clark has discussed more candidates possibly visiting as she attended the Democratic presidential debate in Houston.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
