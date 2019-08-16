Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke to visit OU

Democratic presidential candidate and former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke will visit OU Aug. 19.
O’Rourke’s campaign will stop in Tulsa Sunday and Monday, according to the Tulsa World, and visit OU later that day, according to a flier apparently created by OU College Democrats.
Taz Al-Michael, president of College Democrats of Oklahoma, confirmed that O’Rourke would visit campus Monday.
O’Rourke resumed his campaign Thursday following a 12-day hiatus after the deadly shooting in his hometown of El Paso, which claimed 22 lives.
This post will be updated once more information becomes available.
