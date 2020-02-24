Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar pushes for unity in Oklahoma City visit

Despite rainy weather, hundreds gathered inside a humid Will Rogers Theatre Sunday night to see Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Oklahoma City.
The event started late, but attendees welcomed Klobuchar with chants and applause in her first campaign stop to the state. Earlier that afternoon, the senator had made stops to both North Dakota and Arkansas.
Klobuchar addressed Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., and her progress as the first Democratic congresswoman elected to represent Oklahoma. She also acknowledged other state representatives like Jason Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City, and Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, who were both in attendance,
Klobluchar told the crowd she wants to win big and bring people together, reassuring Oklahomans that she wants Horn to be reelected.
“If we really want to win big, then we win in the U.S. Senate races, and we send Mitch McConnell packing,” said Klobuchar.
Throughout her speech, Klobuchar focused on the issues of health care, the rural divide and offering a platform of unity for all parties, explaining that this election is crucial for the future of the American dream.
“We need you to vote like your life depends on it, because it literally does,” Klobuchar said to the crowd.
Rally attendee Glenn Hightower, 77, said he has campaigned for other candidates for 47 years, and really believes in Klobuchar and her platform.
"I have worked in a lot of campaigns, and what we need is people who can bring us together, and that lady can do it," Hightower said.
Klobuchar told the crowd that she often finds common ground with people she disagrees with for the betterment of the country. She also addressed issues rural communities face, bringing up her work on three farm bills in the Senate.
“I like how she tied (her speech) back to Oklahoma with the conversations about rural issues, because 48 percent of our state is rural,” said Alicia Andrews, Chair of the Oklahoma Democratic party.
When it came to her proposals on health care, Klobuchar told the audience that she disagrees with presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, because she does not believe getting rid of the private insurance industry is the best for all Americans.
“I’m on Medicare and I love Medicare for me, but I don’t think Medicare for all would work, so I like her plan of change but slowly,” said attendee Karen Gregory, who graduated from OU in 1974. “We are not a revolutionary country like Bernie would want.”
Klobuchar ended her speech by telling the audience that she wants to address the rural-urban divide, explaining that the country needs a “president for all of America.”
"Her rally totally blew me away, I think she made great points and connected to the crowd here, and I think that is going to be really good for her on Super Tuesday," said rally attendee Emma Sawyer, 22. "She can connect people together and (is not) so divisive, and (reaches) out to people who might not have a connection to the Democratic party.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.