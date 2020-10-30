Current House District 45 Representative goes up against Republican newcomer

The race for Oklahoma’s House District 45 features two candidates, incumbent Democrat Rep. Merleyn Bell (R-Norman), and her opponent, Republican newcomer Phillip Hillian.
Bell has been in the seat since 2018 and will seek to secure another term against Hillian, a retired Devon Energy employee and artillery officer in the U.S. Army. The Daily spoke to both candidates about why they feel they’re the best fit to represent the residents of HD 45.
Merleyn Bell (D)
Bell grew up in Norman and said she was an introverted child with a love for musicals, Girl Scouts and choir. As an only child, she said her parents were her friends and contributed to her “old soul” demeanor.
Bell attended OU, where she earned a degree in geography. After graduation, she worked at OU for 12 years as an art director for the OU magazine World Literature Today among other positions. Bell left her job at the university to start a consulting firm, Cobalt Prairie, to help mainly women run for office. While helping others, Bell said she “caught the bug” and decided to run herself, while simultaneously working on others’ campaigns, in 2017 and 2018.
While Bell thought she had what it took to lead, she said she talked herself out of it because she didn’t feel qualified. That changed one day when she attended a birthday party and met a new friend.
“We were sitting at a table together, and she said, ‘You should run for office one day.’ And I said, ‘Did she know that that was in my brain?’ I didn't say anything about that. That's really weird,” Bell said.
Bell’s friend insisted that even after knowing Bell for only 10 minutes, she had what it takes to lead in government. The friend told her there wasn’t one set path to run for office, and that Bell should take her shot. Bell said she gave her friend reasons why she couldn’t run or didn’t feel qualified, but her friend persisted.
When former HD 45 Rep. Claudia Griffith decided to run for Senate, her friend called her to tell her this was her moment. Though Bell initially resisted because she had just started her consulting firm, her friend asked her if she “really wanted to watch someone else do that job for 12 years,” and Bell said she knew that she couldn’t wait for her next opportunity — she needed to run now.
“So that really convinced me to do it,” Bell said. “And that person, by the way, who always encouraged me, and always pushed me forward and always kept that idea in the back of my mind, is (U.S.) Congresswoman Kendra Horn.”
Bell said during her first years in office, she’s learned that to push initiatives forward, she has to reach across the aisle for support from Republicans. Though working with a super-majority of Republicans is challenging, she’s made allies. She said Republican members have thanked her for standing up and saying something on the House floor because they couldn’t do the same due to having to vote with their party.
“It serves you to have allies on the other side of the aisle,” Bell said. “And a lot of policymaking — really, all of policymaking — is about relationships. It's about building strong relationships.”
One overriding theme Bell said she’s seen from the state legislature is a propensity for short-time fixes to long-term problems. She said it’s an issue she calls, “The Band-Aid factory,” due to the “Band-Aid” solutions for problems that require more long-term measures.
Bell said one example of a legislative “Band-Aid” is State Question 814, which would decrease the percentage of money deposited into the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust to appropriate funds to secure federal matching funds for the state’s Medicaid program.
“I think that (SQ814) being on the ballot is a good example of how if long-term planning had taken place, if more long-term discussions of how we not only fix immediate problems had taken place, then maybe we wouldn't have had a ballot initiative on Medicaid expansion,” Bell said. “We would have sat down and really thought about how are we going to increase revenue in the state so that we can pay for this expansion, so that we can pull down those matching funds ourselves, and not put that burden back on the people who voted for us in the first place to be here to make those kind of wishes on their behalf.”
Bell said another “Band-Aid” issue is Oklahoma’s response to funding public education. She said the “erosion of trust” in public schools has caused parents to look for education elsewhere in institutions that can’t be audited by the state.
“What does frustrate me is that there is this huge outside influence from people that I don't think is beneficial to (the public education) conversation,” Bell said. “And I don't think that the solutions they're offering are really the best long-term situations to make sure that public education continues to exist in our state.”
Bell said an issue she’s passionate about is improving voter access. She said she worked on a bill that would have allowed for notaries on college campuses so students could have ballots notarized and mailed from their own campus. Though the bill passed through committee with bipartisan support, it was never heard on the floor.
Bell, who sits on the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, said she’s also passionate about increased mental health accessibility for veterans. As a daughter of a veteran, Bell said she understands that sometimes veterans’ issues go unseen.
“I can't imagine what it feels like for somebody who has made a sacrifice on behalf of our country and given so much to our country and to our state to then feel like it's gone unappreciated, and that needs aren’t addressed,” Bell said. “So increased funding is the magic answer for everything, but it's really true in this case because we know that if we commit those dollars to mental health, that they go so far in terms of that dollar (getting) stretched much more than it does in other places that we invest money into.”
Asked why Norman voters should vote for her over Hillian, Bell said while she respects Hillian, she’s been “doing the work” to make sure all of her constituents are represented, regardless of party affiliation.
“Even before getting elected, I was doing the work to really get to know the district and understand what people want from their representatives,” Bell said. “And I think in the two years that I've been serving, I've been delivering that. I can't always get every single bill passed, but I can be there to educate people and empower them and illuminate what's happening in their government, to hopefully make it to where if we work together, we can actually make some inroads.”
Phillip Hillian (R)
Hillian grew up in Crutcho, Oklahoma, a small community on the outskirts of Oklahoma City. He said most of the students in his class were from a local boys’ home and that the neighborhood was “highly integrated.”
He went to college at OU for one year, where he met his “college sweetheart,” Pam. He left OU after he was financially unable to complete his degree. The two got married four years later and have been married for 37 years. Hillian said they have three children and three grandchildren.
Hillian joined the army in 1983, where he served two years at Fort Sill and then won an active-duty ROTC scholarship, which allowed him to attend Cameron University for three years and earn a degree in computer science. He was commissioned in 1986 and stationed at Fort Sill as a platoon leader and executive officer for a Combat Arms Unit. While at Fort Sill, Hillian was deployed to Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait.
He said he led hundreds of soldiers through extended high-intensity combat and managed not to lose any of them to death or desertion. He earned a presidential recognition and a Bronze Star for his service.
In 1999, Hillian left active duty and transitioned into the U.S. Army Individual Ready Reserves. After being deployed for a second Iraq campaign, he left the reserves in 2008 at the Rank of Major.
He said his time in the service and volunteering for the American Legion opened his eyes to the issues veterans face with trying to obtain health care through Veterans Affairs.
“Right now, if you were to go to the VA and file for benefits, they're just going to say, ‘Go to the website,’” Hillian said. “And when you go to the website, you're going to spend weeks trying to figure out what they're asking for and how to get these documents. It's very frustrating, and a lot of people just give up.”
Hillian said he would like to see a program that compels the VA to reach out to veterans, rather than the other way around, because it’s sometimes difficult for veterans to do it on their own.
“I've found that a lot of veterans, they want to be alphas, they don't want to admit that they need help,” Hillian said. “They don't want to be dependent on anybody. They don't want to admit that anything's wrong with them, and the hardest part of the process is getting them to take the first steps.”
Hillian also worked as a technology director for Information Technology International, traveling to California, New Mexico, Utah and more for his work. He said when his wife’s mother became sick, they decided to move back to Oklahoma, where he found a job at Via Link and later Devon Energy.
Hillian said one of his favorite things about living in Norman is the connection his family has to its history. He said his grandfather was a lake ranger for Lake Draper and helped build Draper and Lake Thunderbird in the Corps of Engineers during the Great Depression.
“He used to take me on rounds with him when he would go check the perimeter of the lake,” Hillian said. “And one time, they even let me turn the little valve so that I could let water out of the lake to go downstream ... So I've always had a liking for this area, mostly because my granddad's got so much of his life built into it.”
Hillian said the first reason why he wanted to run for HD 45 was that he saw Bell was running unopposed. He said for the system to work, people have to have options in their elections.
“If you have an elected official and nobody ever runs against them, they start feeling like they're entitled to the office,” Hillian said. “And once they start feeling entitled, they become unresponsive to the citizens and things like that. So my first thought was that, well, even if it was just a ceremonial, running against somebody, just so that there would be a choice — there needs to be a choice, otherwise, the system is not working.”
Hillian said after he filed, he started “digging in” on local issues. He said one main failure of leadership at the state level has been Oklahoma’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his time dealing with chemical and biological weapons in war has given him a different kind of perspective. Integral to getting people to wear masks, he said, is telling them why they need to.
“That's why a lot of people have been so resistant, I think,” Hillian said. “They just get told, ‘Go wear a mask.’ Well, they want to prove that they're independent Americans, and people can't tell them what to do. So they push back. I think if you gave them all of the reasons, then how to make the mask effective, and show them, demonstrate stuff, they’d probably go with it a lot easier.”
Hillian said he’s also passionate about education reform. He said he visited a website that ranked Oklahoma No. 43 in educational quality — another report says Oklahoma is at No. 47 — even though the state, he said, is spending “over 50 percent of its budget” on education. In Fiscal Year 2020, Oklahoma appropriated 38.4 percent of its budget to common education and 10 percent to higher education.
Hillian said Oklahoma should be looking to states like Utah that spend the lowest amount per-pupil and are still in the top 10 states for educational quality.
Hillian said he’s also running to bridge the divide between polarized partisan politics.
“I've always been that person in the middle,” Hillian said. “Even at our church, we'll have people who get into that Trump-versus-Biden debate in the church, and they'll start to get ugly. And I'm the guy that gets in the middle and gets them to all calm down and find that piece of common ground so that they can stay friends.”
The final reason why Hillian said he wanted to run was to address and reform Oklahoma’s incarceration system. He said reducing sentencing times may have the unintended effect of making crimes “worth the risk,” because reduced sentencing won’t deter criminal activity. He said to reduce the prison population, “you just need to reduce the reasons that they commit the crimes.”
“One of the reasons that they commit the crimes is that living in Oklahoma and earning a living is hard,” Hillian said. “I know a lot of people who just say, ‘I just have to have an escape. I just have to have 10 minutes where I'm not worried about my job or my paycheck, or the kids or anything else.’ And they go for that escape, and it ends up taking over their lives, and we got to find some way to break that cycle.”
Hillian also writes about his stance on Black Lives Matter and the movement to defund the police on his website. According to the website, he “respects the message that Black Lives Matter, but does not support reparations.” He also writes the term “persons of color” is inherently racist because “as long as any group feels entitled to place itself above another, true social acceptance is harmed.”
Hillian said when people grow up with the “perception” they need to fear police officers, that perception becomes reality.
“If you're afraid of a police officer, and you're anxious around the police officer, that makes the police officer anxious around you,” Hillian said. “And so if you're a judge, and you're talking to somebody who you're going to have to sentence, and that person is resentful, and doesn't think that you have the right to do that, as a judge, you can't help but react to somebody twice. And I'm not saying that that's why anybody gets a more stiff sentence than anybody else. I'm just saying that there's probably some subtle, dynamic interpersonal dynamics, that tend to cause people to think things are institutionalized.”
Hillian said he hasn’t seen what he would consider to be institutionalized racism.
“To me, when you say institutionalized racism, that would mean to me something like the Constitution has something written in it that favors one race or another,” Hillian said. “Or that the laws themselves have something written in them that favors one race over another, and I haven't seen any of that.”
Hillian said his “middle ground” perspective helps him see these issues differently. In regard to the current racial justice movement and community policing, Hillian said both sides need to learn from each other.
“When the people say, ‘We're going to defund the police,’ well, there's nothing in there that leads itself in any way to trying to bridge that gap … There are good people in Black Lives Matter,” Hillian said. “And there are good people in the police. It's just, they just don't trust each other, and sometimes for good reason. But you can overcome that if you can find some common ground and start working on that common ground.”
