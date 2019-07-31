You are the owner of this article.
Cross Neighborhood restaurant equipment and supplies removed, listings remain absent from OU website

Cross Neighborhood July 31.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Editor’s note: This story contains information from three OU employees who wished for their identities to remain anonymous to protect their positions. The employees’ identities are known to The Daily.

Kitchen equipment and food items are being moved out of the Cross restaurants days after the restaurants were removed from the OU campus dining website.

On Monday, a student working in Cross told The Daily that they were informed by their supervisor that the restaurants would “officially close.” A reporter from The Daily later saw university catering trucks outside the Cross complex and university employees removing equipment from Credo Kitchen, one of the restaurants in Cross.

The shelves of the Acre Provisions market, the marketplace in Cross offering fresh fruits, produce and other groceries, were emptied by Monday afternoon.

A university official told The Daily on Monday that there were no plans for change to come to Cross restaurants at that time. The official said Cross restaurants had been removed from the OU campus dining website over the weekend, but were removed in error. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the restaurants have not been added back to the site.

The Daily was told on Tuesday that comment about potential changes would come by 5 p.m. Wednesday after a meeting that would be held Wednesday afternoon. 

On Wednesday morning, signs had been posted on the door of Credo Kitchen and Basic Knead saying that those two establishments would close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and would remain closed through Sunday. 

Summer hours for campus dining were scheduled to apply from June 9 to Aug. 1, according to a tweet from OU Campus Dining.

Other on-campus restaurants like Crossroads and Quizno’s in the student union food court posted signs stating they would be closed Aug. 2, one day after the final date listed for campus dining summer hours.

A student employee told The Daily on Wednesday that Cross restaurants were scheduled to close at regular hours on Wednesday and remain closed due to the end of summer dining hours, but were not scheduled to close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The same student employee told The Daily that employees have been moving equipment out of the restaurant and have to be out by midnight on Wednesday. The employees had not been told anything officially regarding whether the restaurants may be closing, temporarily or otherwise.

A university official provided The Daily with two statements at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday explaining that the university would not renew the parking and commercial leases for Cross.

The Cross residences opened in fall 2018. The restaurants opened later in the fall semester due to construction.

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and summer editor-in-chief of The Daily. Previously he worked as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

