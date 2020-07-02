Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman reflects on police background, focuses objectives moving forward

Newly elected Norman Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman commented on her June 30 victory over incumbent Bill Scanlon, her path to city leadership and her objectives for the next two years.
Foreman’s triumph over Scanlon was announced at 9:01 p.m. June 30 with Foreman accumulating 52.1 percent of votes and Scanlon 47.49 percent. Foreman said this victory is extremely meaningful and is one she waited for since she became a Norman homeowner in 2016.
“I started really paying attention to local politics when I bought my house in 2016,” Foreman said. “Before, I only cared about national politics … and was pretty self-motivated. (But) I began to notice everyone was talking about the University North Park tax increment finance district (apportionments), and (once I) figured out why people wanted them to end … I knew I was going to run.”
Her limited knowledge of local politics at the time encouraged Foreman to become further involved in city leadership. Foreman said she served on the chair for Norman’s Historic District Commission, became a member of the Norman Transcript’s editorial board and began casting a net for support.
A decision on Nov. 26, 2018, from Norman’s City Council to remove University North Park apportionments appealed to Foreman’s background, as she served as the finance director for OU’s Health Sciences Center campus police department for the past seven years.
Foreman said, as a city councilmember, she can provide perspective regarding financial management.
“(In 2018), I saw we didn’t have an accountant on the council … who could offer different points of view,” Foreman said. “I thought I could help make a difference, (because) I’m not tied to anything — I’m just a concerned resident like everyone else.”
More than a year and a half later, however, amid the pandemic and recent social unrest, Foreman said her initial plans to simply apply her background toward remedying the budget were extinguished. Foreman’s calling to Norman City Council now holds more gravity as residents call for reform in the Norman Police Department.
“When the council voted (to cut the NPD's budget), I woke up to a smattering of messages … (from people) who were excited (to hear) what I was going to do and how I felt about it,” Foreman said. “I think I have a unique position working for a police department … (because) I understand a lot of the inner workings. I think I can offer perspective to the council and public and … help answer their questions.”
Although most decisions regarding law enforcement are ultimately made by state policymakers, Foreman said she hopes to validate people’s experiences and create a community partnership between concerned citizens and city council members.
“The term ‘defund the police’ is the worst sales pitch because it immediately postures people to be on the defensive,” Foreman said. “As (a) politician, now, what I would hope to do is to … temper the fears of individuals who think we are going to get rid of the department and feel like they are not going to be safe and bring justice to those who have felt police brutality or any kind of victimization, prejudice or bias.”
Foreman also said she is passionate about addressing budgetary issues within Norman, especially following massive additions to the fiscal year 2021 budget. She said she will intently focus on working alongside Anthony Francisco, Norman’s director of finance, and others to find money in the general budget.
“If a project finishes … under budget and you don’t put money back into the general plan, you think you don’t have money,” Foreman said. “That’s why we are getting an auditor — to look at these things. It’s a big accountability, but I will stay on top of it.”
During her campaign, Foreman said the first thing people would ask her about as she went door to door was her political affiliation. Partisan issues, Foreman said, are not in the scope of the Council, which is why she will refrain from discussing them while in office.
Foreman said she desires to serve as a neutral voice for Norman citizens.
“(Concerning city council), we don’t have to agree on partisan issues with people,” Foreman said. “I’m not here to push an agenda — I have your agenda to push and I am here to listen, balance the budget, keep people in Norman, keep money in Norman and reinvest in infrastructure.”
