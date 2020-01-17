Cory Booker drops out of presidential race, thanks Norman Mayor Breea Clark for August rally

Former presidential candidate Cory Booker spoke with Norman Mayor Breea Clark Wednesday about his August visit to Norman.
Booker visited Norman during his presidential campaign, holding a rally and speaking about his goals for the presidency. Booker dropped out of the presidential race Jan. 13.
Booker called Clark “to share his gratitude for my help with his event here in Norman,” Clark said in a tweet.
Shout out to Sen. @CoryBooker for taking the time to give me a call today to share his gratitude for my help with his event here in Norman. It was an honor to have him here. He is an amazing, genuine, & positive leader that is welcome in Norman anytime! pic.twitter.com/unZevo0weh— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) January 15, 2020
“He called me and left a minute-long voicemail ... it's probably one of the nicest, friendliest messages I've ever gotten,” Clark said. “It was so authentic and genuine I sent it to my dad. ... He talked about how grateful he was for my help in the City of Norman. And, while he wished the presidential campaign would have turned out differently, he was grateful for getting to meet all of the people and be in all the communities.”
Following the visits from Booker, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, other presidential candidates are beginning to see that Norman is worth paying attention to, Clark said.
Clark has reached out to other candidates about visiting Norman but is waiting for the results of the Iowa caucus. Clark said she welcomes candidates from any party to come visit, both for Norman residents and OU students.
