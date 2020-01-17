You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Cory Booker drops out of presidential race, thanks Norman Mayor Breea Clark for August rally

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Clark Booker (copy)

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, then-Democratic presidential candidate, and Norman Mayor Breea Clark pose with Sooners football jerseys at the Campus Corner Community Block Party Aug. 29, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Former presidential candidate Cory Booker spoke with Norman Mayor Breea Clark Wednesday about his August visit to Norman.

Booker visited Norman during his presidential campaign, holding a rally and speaking about his goals for the presidency. Booker dropped out of the presidential race Jan. 13.

Booker called Clark “to share his gratitude for my help with his event here in Norman,” Clark said in a tweet.

“He called me and left a minute-long voicemail ... it's probably one of the nicest, friendliest messages I've ever gotten,” Clark said. “It was so authentic and genuine I sent it to my dad. ... He talked about how grateful he was for my help in the City of Norman. And, while he wished the presidential campaign would have turned out differently, he was grateful for getting to meet all of the people and be in all the communities.”

Following the visits from Booker, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, other presidential candidates are beginning to see that Norman is worth paying attention to, Clark said.

Clark has reached out to other candidates about visiting Norman but is waiting for the results of the Iowa caucus. Clark said she welcomes candidates from any party to come visit, both for Norman residents and OU students.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments