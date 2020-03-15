Coronavirus case reported in Cleveland County; seven total cases in Oklahoma

A case of the coronavirus has been reported in Cleveland County, with seven total cases reported in Oklahoma.
Cleveland County, containing the cities of Norman and Moore, has one reported positive case of the coronavirus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Besides Cleveland County, there has been a case reported in Oklahoma County, Payne County and Jackson County, and three cases reported in Tulsa County.
OU has moved classes online for the two weeks after spring break, and both state and federal officials are encouraging citizens to avoid gatherings and practice social distancing. Across the Norman area, a number of major events have been postponed or canceled.
