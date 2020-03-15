You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Coronavirus case reported in Cleveland County; seven total cases in Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

A case of the coronavirus has been reported in Cleveland County, with seven total cases reported in Oklahoma. 

Cleveland County, containing the cities of Norman and Moore, has one reported positive case of the coronavirus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health

Besides Cleveland County, there has been a case reported in Oklahoma County, Payne County and Jackson County, and three cases reported in Tulsa County. 

OU has moved classes online for the two weeks after spring break, and both state and federal officials are encouraging citizens to avoid gatherings and practice social distancing. Across the Norman area, a number of major events have been postponed or canceled.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments