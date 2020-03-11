Coronavirus case confirmed in Oklahoma City, Utah Jazz player tests positive for disease

A case of the coronavirus disease has been confirmed in Oklahoma City in a Utah Jazz player, just before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was supposed to tip off, according to ESPN.
I've been told that Rudy Gobert was never at the arena tonight, but he was in OKC. If he had been cleared of the virus, he was set to play.— Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020
The player — Jazz center Rudy Gobert — was not in the stadium, but was in Oklahoma City, according to NBA writer and OU Daily alum Royce Young. The game was canceled just before its start, and the NBA has suspended its season after Gobert tested positive, according to a statement from the NBA.
NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW— NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020
According to a statement from the Jazz, the player was tested for "influenza, strep throat, and an upper respiratory infection." He was tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure after consultation with NBA and Oklahoma health officials.
Statement from the Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/80QVsyTW7a— Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020
"We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information," the statement from the Jazz said. "The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City."
Gobert is the first case in Oklahoma City and would be the third confirmed case in Oklahoma after two cases were confirmed in Tulsa County.
According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.
