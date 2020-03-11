alert

Coronavirus case confirmed in Oklahoma City, Utah Jazz player tests positive for disease

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Coronavirus (copy)
via U.S. Department of State

A case of the coronavirus disease has been confirmed in Oklahoma City in a Utah Jazz player, just before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was supposed to tip off, according to ESPN.

The player — Jazz center Rudy Gobert — was not in the stadium, but was in Oklahoma City, according to NBA writer and OU Daily alum Royce Young. The game was canceled just before its start, and the NBA has suspended its season after Gobert tested positive, according to a statement from the NBA.

According to a statement from the Jazz, the player was tested for "influenza, strep throat, and an upper respiratory infection." He was tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure after consultation with NBA and Oklahoma health officials.

"We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information," the statement from the Jazz said. "The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City."

Gobert is the first case in Oklahoma City and would be the third confirmed case in Oklahoma after two cases were confirmed in Tulsa County

According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments